Appeal court says man's action over alleged school abuse can go ahead

By Ann O'Loughlin

A three judge Court of Appeal has overturned the striking out of a man's legal action for damages against the Brothers of Charity over alleged sexual and physical abuse he says he was subjected to in a west of Ireland school 40 years ago.

The appeal court allowed the appeal brought by the now 53-year-old man over a 2016 High Court decision dismissing his action on grounds that the Brothers would be unable to obtain a fair trial because of lapse of time between the alleged abuse and the legal proceedings and because the alleged sexual abuser was now dead.

The man, who is married with a family, alleges that apart from the sexual abuse by the now deceased brother, he was also physically abused by the school principal. He was aged between eight and 12 years when the abuse happened, he says.

Ms Justice Marie Baker, on behalf of the Court of Appeal, said the High Court fell into error in coming to the view that the primary action or essential nature of the man's case was the sexual assault allegation.

There might well be a difficulty at the trial of the case in decoupling the alleged sexual from the physical abuse, she said.

But, because the first physical abuse allegedly occurred after the boy complained of the sexual assault and was told "not to be saying things like that", it seemed to Ms Justice Baker that the physical assault claim may be separately maintained.

READ MORE: Human rights group joins extradition case involving Polish man facing alleged drugs offences

The defendant had not established any prejudice to a fair trial in relation to that. The principal was still alive.

She also found the delay in progressing the case, which began in 2001, was excusable.

This was in circumstances where the man was mildly mentally handicapped, illiterate and received a 12-year prison sentence in 2008 for a serious assault which he claims was on a person who had assaulted his 14-year-old daughter.

Ms Justice Baker, in allowing the appeal, stressed there must be no further delay in the prosecution of the proceedings and she said an application should be made to list the case before the High Court before the end of this month.