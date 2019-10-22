Appeal court allows man's trial for alleged abuse of sisters to go ahead

The Court of Appeal has overturned a ruling prohibiting the trial of a man for allegedly abusing his two sisters 30 to 40 years ago.

The 59-year-old man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, had been charged with 17 counts of raping and sexually abusing his two sisters on dates between 1974 and 1985.

He maintains that he was not, in fact, resident in the family home during the relevant period, but that he lived with his grandparents and then another relative, all of whom are now deceased.

There was only one charge in respect of which a specific date was identified and neither complainant was apparently aware that the other sister was being abused at the time. Neither, therefore, would be capable of providing corroboration of the other’s evidence.

He successfully sought to prohibit his trial on grounds of delay, claiming he was specifically prejudiced due to the death of a number of potential witnesses. He also claimed he would not receive a fair trial due to adverse publicity from an earlier conviction for serious sexual offending.

In the High Court earlier this year, Mr Justice Garrett Simons said the deaths of a number of individuals had the effect of denying the man an opportunity to advance particular lines of defence.

A number of surviving witnesses were elderly, and a number of them had indicated to An Garda Síochána that they have no clear recollection of events, the judge added.

Mr Justice Simmons said a trial of this type would ultimately reduce itself “to a form of swearing match” between the man and the two complainants and the risk of an unfair trial could not be avoided by the giving of specific warnings to a jury.

However, the Court of Appeal overturned the High Court’s decision today.

Ms Justice Máire Whelan, speaking on behalf of the three-judge court, said the man had failed to specifically demonstrate how the unavailability of certain witnesses could lead to an unfair trial. In light of that failure, she said prohibition should have been refused.

The fact that the current state of affairs may give rise to a “swearing match” made it no different to many other trials, she added.

READ MORE Brian Rattigan tells High Court there is no bad blood between him and Freddie Thompson

Ms Justice Whelan said the right to a fair trial was fundamental, but some consideration of other interests was warranted. She said a criminal trial was recognised as a mechanism to vindicate the legal, constitutional and EU rights of alleged victims.

In Ireland, she said the appropriate forum for the determination of guilt or innocence was a trial by judge and jury, and trials should not be unnecessarily derailed or prohibited. A trial judge was best placed to consider the testimony of certain witnesses and make directions or orders as they see fit.

Ms Justice Whelan, who sat with Mr Justice John Edwards and Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy, said the court would set aside the High Court’s decision and allow the appeal.

The court granted a stay on “anything happening” for 14 days, pending an application to the Supreme Court for an appeal.

Counsel for the DPP, Eilis Brennan SC, said all of the witnesses referred to by the judge were “peripheral” and had no specific evidence to give on guilt or innocence. She said the man’s parent’s were both still alive.

Ms Brennan said the "catalyst" for the women coming forward to make their complaints was a “threatening letter” the man is alleged to have sent to them while serving a sentence in prison.