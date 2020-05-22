App will tell customers when socially distanced restaurants and bars have space

Ordee Ltd CEO Anthony Cronin says the system will “eliminate outside queuing and waiting area congestion, while offering reassurance and convenience to customers, which in turn will generate footfall”.

A Waterford technology company has launched an app which, once the lockdown is lifted, will let people know which bar and restaurant has available space in what will be much more socially distanced venues thanks to Covid-19 crisis restrictions.

The Ordee app displays available space in the subscribing premises while businesses can also alert customers when room becomes available.

It also enables customers to pay for their orders in advance from home.

The app provides full details of businesses and their coronavirus protection measures, including floor space, physical distancing and sanitisation.

Ordee Ltd CEO Anthony Cronin said the system will “eliminate outside queuing and waiting area congestion, while offering reassurance and convenience to customers, which in turn will generate footfall”.

He said the app is suitable for every size premises and is easily adjusted to cater for any alterations to status.

The company has entered a trading partnership with the Restaurants Association of Ireland and is conducting a webinar presentation with it 3,000 members.

Ordee Ltd was co-founded by Mr. Cronin, a former lead consultant with multinational HR management & software services provider ADP and Criostóir O'Codlatáin Lachtna, a technology officer who began his career with firms like Merrill Lynch and IBM.

The founders are already known for the Flexiwage payroll system which, they said “allowed us to build the infrastructure for the new application quickly and with copper-fastened security, including GDPR compliance”.

Mr Cronin said the system was originally designed with a view to serving the bar industry but the company soon realised it was an ideal fit for the restaurant trade as well.

The initiative has also drawn interest from several breweries in the UK, says the Cork-born CEO as well as from a number of gyms here.

The company is adding two new vacancies to its workforce of six due to the growing interest.

App subscribers and their staff are given a free online tutorial along with a support telephone number.

“Businesses can set up online through the website and can easily update and amend their menus and prices, cleaning rotas, as well as advertise their promotions through what is a very easy to use platform”, Mr Cronin said.

The app also provides an updated government guideline section. So business owners can broadcast to customers that they are following them.

The registration and installation process takes about an hour. The subscription costs €1,200 per annum or €100 monthly.

However businesses with up to 10 employees and under €2m turnover may qualify for a 90% cost rebate through the Local Enterprise trading online voucher scheme, if they satisfy the requisite conditions.

Ordee is available on app store from May 30. See: www.ordee.ie