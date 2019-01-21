Apology from woman who accused garda of being suspended for snorting cocaine during verbal tirade

A letter of apology was written by a woman who launched a tirade of verbal abuse against a garda and accused her of being suspended for snorting cocaine.

Judge Olann Kelleher was told that the incident had caused a great deal of distress for the member of An Garda Siochána by making allegations against her that were untrue.

Frank Buttimer said on behalf of the 36-year-old woman who made the allegations and the insulting comments, “They were outrageous and unacceptable. She apologises and wishes to convey that publically.” Judge Olann Kelleher was shown a copy of the letter of apology at Cork District Court and described it as a fulsome apology.

While acknowledging the stress felt by the woman – whose teenage son had just been remanded in custody – she could not behave as she felt like behaving towards the guard.

The woman had no previous convictions and the judge said he would dismiss the charge under the Probation of Offenders Act.

The incident occurred moments after the woman’s 15-year-old son had been remanded in detention. The woman pleaded guilty to a charge of engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. She is not identified as it would lead to the identification of her 15-year-old son who is a juvenile.

The member of An Garda Síochána was attending a court to give evidence against the 15-year-old. The teenager was remanded in custody to Oberstown. When leaving the courtroom the juvenile’s mother got extremely abusive and aggressive towards the guard.

“In the lobby outside the courtroom she shouted, “Fuck off, you are only a c***.” “She followed this with another comment – “Go away and snort some cocaine for yourself. You were fucking suspended for using cocaine you fucking c***, weren’t you.”

“The guard tried to calm her down but to no avail. She remained aggressive and threatening in the presence of the public.She had no previous convictions but it was not considered in the public interest for an adult caution,” Sergeant John Kelleher said.

Mr Buttimer said it was a distressing event for her to have her son remanded in detention that day. The solicitor said her other son tried to speak to the boy who was being put into custody and this caused some concern for the guards.

Mr Buttimer said the mother intervened between the guard and the son who was not in custody. He said she was never in trouble with the law in her life.