Apartment owners face €4m bill over fire safety defects

Homeowners in a Co Clare development in which major fire safety defects were found last year have been told they will have to pay €4m to remedy them. That figure is twice as much as originally estimated.

Investigations at the 240-unit Brú Na Sionna development in Shannon have discovered a much bigger problem with more exploratory work required to determine the final cost.

The cost per unit for the remedial works originally varied from €6,000 to €12,000. Those bills are now expected to double. At a meeting last week owners were told a new bill would have to be issued and interest would be charged to those who did not pay on time.

The Bru na Sionna Estate, Shannon. Picture : Eamon Ward

They also heard fire marshals, who have been patrolling the development on a 24-hour basis, cost €200,000 a year. One apartment owner, John O’Brien, said there is no trust now in the whole process.

“I might have been able to pay it as it was first laid out, but I can’t now, no way. Besides, there is no trust there. There is no guarantee that this is the final figure.”

Lorraine Carew, another owner, said she was devastated.

“I just haven’t got it. They can take me to court. A lot of people feel the same way but they’re too scared to speak out about it,” she said.

The chief fire officer of Clare County Council Adrian Kelly told the Irish Examiner he has not yet been given the latest report but is scheduled to meet the management company.

Last year, Mr Kelly agreed with the company on a programme of redress that would attempt to eliminate any fire safety concerns.

“Clare County Council is satisfied that the owner management company is engaging with us to rectify the various fire safety issues uncovered and are completing the works on a priority basis,” he said.

“In the interim there are safeguards in place to allow occupiers to remain in their apartments while the works are progressing.”