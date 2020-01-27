Aontú leader, Peadar Tóibín, to seek injunction preventing leaders debate on RTÉ going ahead

The leader of the Aontú party Peadar Tóibín is to seek a High Court injunction preventing tonight's planned political party leaders debate due to broadcast on RTÉ's Claire Byrne Live from going ahead.

The matter was briefly mentioned before Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds at the High Court this morning.

Louis Masterson Bl, instructed by solicitor Cormac O'Ceallaigh, told the court that he hoped to be in a position to formally apply for the injunction against RTÉ later today.

Counsel said that the legal documents required to bring an injunction application are currently being prepared.

Counsel said that the action has been brought arising out of Deputy Tóibín's "exclusion from the debate" by the national broadcaster.

When asked by the Judge about the exact nature of the application, counsel replied that his client intends to seek an order preventing the planned debate, which the leaders of seven political parties are expected to participate, from being broadcast.

Mr Masterson also said that RTÉ had not been formally put on notice of the intended application to seek an injunction.

The Judge expressed her surprise at that, given the proposed injunction had been "well touted" in the media over the last number of days.

The judge said that at this stage there was no effective application before the court but the matter could be mentioned before her during the course of the day.