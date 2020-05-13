News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Aodhán Ó Ríordáin says Leaving Cert 'mishandled' by minister

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 13, 2020 - 12:36 PM

The Education Minister has been accused of mishandling the Junior and Leaving Cert during the coronavirus crisis.

The Dáil is hearing statements on education this afternoon as questions about the state exams persist.

Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin says Minister Joe McHugh has provided a complete lack of transparency on the decisions made.

"Hopefully today we get some answers because so far we haven't really got too many," said Mr Ó Ríordáin.

"Every single issue that the minister has had to deal with from redeploying SNAs, to school meals to the Junior Cert to the Leaving Cert has been mishandled.

"We really today are demanding that we get better clarity for students in Ireland and parents and teachers too."

