News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Anyone born after 1979 should get MMR vaccine, says doctor

Anyone born after 1979 should get MMR vaccine, says doctor
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - 08:18 AM

The HSE is advising anyone born after 1979 to get the MMR vaccine (measles, mumps and rubella) to combat the sharp rise in mumps cases.

Dr Suzanne Cotter, public health specialist at the HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre told Newstalk Breakfast that while a free dose of the MMR vaccine is being offered to anyone between the ages of 11 and 30 as part of a HSE initiative to counter the sharp rise in mumps cases, people of any age can contract the illness.

Following a decline in vaccinations in the early 2000s there has been an increase in mumps cases in two age groups, she said. Those aged 15-19 and 20-24.

Most of those who recently contracted mumps are aged 19 and have just started third level education.

Part of the problem is that many do not know their vaccination record.

Many parents stopped vaccinating their children following an unfounded scare in the early 2000s, explained Dr Cotter.

She urged people, especially students, to go to their GP or student health centre to get a free vaccination.

On being asked about incidents where people contracted mumps even though they had taken the vaccine, Dr Cotter acknowledged that it is not 100 per cent effective.

“If you have the two doses, it is 88 per cent effective. Some may still get mumps, but the majority will not get the mumps.

"The international evidence is that you are less likely to get a serious disease if you are vaccinated.”

Cases of the mumps are not confined to the 11-30 age group, said Dr Cotter.

There have been incidents of people in their 80s with mumps.

Anyone born since 1979 who was not vaccinated should consider getting the MMR vaccine now, she said.

READ MORE

Rise in pupils without proper homes

More on this topic

Mum asks surgeons to weigh breast after mastectomy to claim 'Slimmer of the Week'Mum asks surgeons to weigh breast after mastectomy to claim 'Slimmer of the Week'

HSE warns festival-goers about dangers of 'laughing gas'HSE warns festival-goers about dangers of 'laughing gas'

Over 28,000 people admitted to hospital because of Type 2 diabetes since 2015 Over 28,000 people admitted to hospital because of Type 2 diabetes since 2015

How often should you really wash your hair?How often should you really wash your hair?


TOPIC: Health

More in this Section

Investigation after attempted theft of digger in Co MonaghanInvestigation after attempted theft of digger in Co Monaghan

Former Magdalene Laundry to become centre for third-level educationFormer Magdalene Laundry to become centre for third-level education

63 polling stations lack wheelchair access, says disability advocate63 polling stations lack wheelchair access, says disability advocate

Around one in 10 households struggling to pay monthly billsAround one in 10 households struggling to pay monthly bills


Lifestyle

Hannah Stephenson has advice on how to care for your garden when wet weather strikesHow to prevent and deal with waterlogging in the garden

If you're down in the epidermal dumps, exfoliation, hydration and decongesting is what you need.The Skin Nerd: How to prep and pep that played-out January skin

The Winter Show, which gets underway in New York this Friday, is a celebration of world cultures, from antiquity to the present.Time travellers are packing their suitcases for New York this week

“Finish him!” It’s one of the most famous lines in video games – in fact, they pretty much built the entire series around it. Mortal Kombat is notorious for brutal finishing moves, in which the characters kill off their opponents in horrific (and often humourous) fashion.Game Tech: Mortal line lives on in the cinema

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »