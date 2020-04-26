Any let up in virus vigilance 'will bring us back to where we started'

Update: There is a warning that any let up in people's vigilance will bring us back to where we started in the fight against Covid-19.

The death toll in the Republic now stands at 1,063 and there are over 18,500 confirmed cases.

The latest figures show 123 people are being treated for coronavirus in intensive care units.

Dr Catherine Motherway, President of the Intensive Care Society, says ICUs are coping, but she says there is a danger in people thinking everything is ok.

“We still have about half of our normal ICU capacity sick with Covid-19 in our intensive care units,” said Dr Motherway.

She said we still have the virus in our community.

“Any let up in our vigilance will bring us back to where we started.

“The biggest problem we face is complacency.”

Harris: 118 people in intensive care with coronavirus, down from 140

The Health Minister says around 61% of people who have had Covid-19 in the Republic have recovered.

New figures show another 52 people have died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,063.

In his latest Twitter update, Simon Harris says there are now 118 people in intensive care in Ireland with the coronavirus, down from 140.

He is welcoming the drop in ICU cases, but says people cannot afford to be complacent.

“Wouldn’t they desperately love to be staying at home with their loved ones today, rather than having their loved ones fighting for their life in an ICU,” he said.

Saturday update - medical leaders meeting, ICU numbers, nursing homes & a letter from Patrick #coronavirus #Covid19 https://t.co/vdyxMNBzZN April 25, 2020

“Think today of the 118 people in intensive care and think how you’d feel if that was your mom, or your dad, your husband, your wife, your granny, your granddad, your child, your neighbour, your friend.

“And let’s make sure that doesn’t happen.

“For that to happen, for that safeguard to be there, we need to follow the public health advice.”