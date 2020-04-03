'Anxiety' among healthcare staff for PPE but hospitals 'trying to follow best advice'

Hospitals are trying to keep up with the best advice about personal protective equipment (PPE), the president of the association of emergency medicine has said.

Dr Emily O’Connor told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that different hospitals have different practices when it comes to PPE and there is “huge anxiety” among staff on the issue.

The need for PPE depends on the type of care, she explained. There is minimum contact, droplet contact and aerosol procedures where the virus is exposed under pressure.

“That’s where the highest level of PPE is required. Some hospitals have devised other guidelines.”

Dr O’Connor acknowledged that she was not an expert in the area of PPE, which was an expertise in itself. The difficulty was the different practices in different hospitals.

It is an area that is evolving, she said. “We are simply trying to keep up with the best advice.”