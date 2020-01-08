News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Antrim resident confronted by man ‘armed with samurai sword’

File photo
By Press Association
Wednesday, January 08, 2020 - 11:34 AM

A Co Antrim resident was confronted by a man reportedly armed with a samurai sword on Tuesday evening.

A PSNI spokesman said officers received a report that a number of men, some of whom had their faces partially covered, entered a house in the Mill View area of Randalstown around 7.20pm.

“One of them was reported to be armed with a samurai sword, while others had what was described as sticks or bats,” he said.

“Once inside the property, a scuffle ensued between the suspects and a male occupant who sustained injuries to his hand and back. The suspects then fled.

“A woman and another man who were in the house at the time were uninjured. Damage was caused to the inside of the house during the incident.

“This was a frightening ordeal, and we are working to establish a motive for this attack.”

Police are treating the incident as an aggravated burglary.

Officers have urged anyone who was in the area between 7.10 and 7.20pm and saw three vehicles pull up outside the house to get in touch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1652 of 07/01/20.

