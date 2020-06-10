Antonov-225: World's largest plane lands with PPE cargo at Shannon Airport

The world’s largest airplane has landed at Shannon Airport with a consignment of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The six-storey-high Antonov-225 landed at the airport - 24 hours behind schedule due to technical problems - with the largest delivery of PPE to arrive in Ireland on a single flight. It was the second such delivery to land at Shannon after a Boeing 737 touched down on Monday.

The giant aircraft, commissioned by the HSE via Shannon-based West Coast Aviation, landed just before 2pm, having made stopovers in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Germany en route. Its wingspan, which is wider than the pitch at Croke Park, is the largest in the world.

8 year old Colin Slattery, Lissycasey Co Clare, gets a close up view at Shannon Airport.

It had taken 15 hours to fully load by hand in China. The two equipment deliveries consisted of 900,000 medical gowns in total, comprising 6,249 boxes with 140 gowns per container.

The delivery contains enough gowns to last 12.5 days at current demand levels, according to the HSE.

Shannon itself, with the longest runway in the country stretching over three kms, is the only airport capable of handling the enormous aircraft. It has played host to the Antonov-225 on three previous occasions, the last being in April 2015.

The Antonov AN-225 contained almost 900,000 medical gowns for distribution in Ireland.

Niall Maloney, Shannon’s director of airport operations, said his airport was “proud to have played its part in bringing this vital cargo to Ireland.”

“Our airport staff have been working on the front line ensuring the safe arrival of PPE cargo flights since the start,” he said, adding that all concerned “love” having the enormous airplane at Shannon.

“It’s an incredible aircraft and when you see it on the taxiway here, it dwarfs anything else on the airfield,” he said. “When you take its enormous size into perspective, it’s almost unbelievable that it can get up into the skies, let alone be as graceful when it’s up there.”

Earlier, Mr Maloney had pleaded with the public not to come to Shannon to view the plane’s arrival due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. On its previous journey here in 2015 some 3,000 people had turned up to see it.

“We are asking people not to come to the airport, they can track it on the internet,” he told RTE radio. “We’re all in this together, we are trying to make a difference,” he added.

The AN-225 took 20 men, on shift rotation, 15 hours to hand load 6,249 boxes weighing 18 kgs each.

The Antonov-225, known as the Mriya or ‘dream’ and operated as a cargo plane by Ukraine’s Antonov Airlines, was first constructed in 1985. Powered by six turbofan engines, the single completed version of the plane is the largest aircraft ever built. Its predecessor as template, the An-124, was initially developed for transporting the Soviet space shuttle.

The plane will make its return flight to Kiev on Thursday.

The Antonov-225 - the facts about the world's biggest plane

The Antonov-225, the only model in existence, has a cargo compartment 43m in length - enough to hold 50 cars.

The plane weighs in at 7 million pounds, with six engines and 32 wheels. It also holds the record for maximum takeoff weight of 640,000 kgs.

The plane’s wingspan, at 88 metres, is longer than its actual length of 84 metres.

It was first commissioned in 1985 for the Russian space programme.