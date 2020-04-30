'Anticipated but welcome drop' in numbers accessing emergency accommodation

Figures released today have found that 9,907 were accessing emergency accommodation in March.

The latest figures from the Department of Housing show there has been a drop of 241 since February.

The total number includes more than 3,300 children.

Minister Eoghan Murphy has said in a statement that capacity will continue to be added for homeless people to allow for isolation and social distancing.

He said: "We continue to work every day with local authorities and NGOs to ensure the safety of those in emergency accommodation during the current pandemic.

"Despite the current challenges work is taking place across the country to move people into homes.

“We continue to add capacity to the system where needed to allow for isolation and social distancing and are working closely with the HSE.

"Again, I want to thank all those staff who are working on the front line through local authorities and our partner NGOs each and every day."

The Simon Community has said that the new figures are an "anticipated but welcome drop".

Wayne Stanley, the national spokesperson for the Simon Communities of Ireland, said that the drop in homeless figures "reflects the decisive measures taken to prevent as many families and individuals as possible from having to enter homelessness during this emergency.

"With the ongoing efforts amongst service providers and local authorities, we hope to see another fall next month. This would be real progress.

However, as the report today shows, there are still 9907 people, 3355 of them children in homelessness.

Mr Stanley said there should be some caution with the numbers.

"We know that there are many individuals and families who were on the brink of homelessness who have been supported to remain in their home due to the moratorium on evictions for the duration of the crisis.

"Once the health crisis eases, we need to ensure that there are preventative supports in place to help these families and individuals stay out of homeless emergency accommodation.

"We believe that work should be a part of ongoing planning to unwind the restrictions put in place due to the health crisis and should continue as part of any new government strategy on homelessness."

Focus Ireland CEO Pat Dennigan added: “We have been working harder than ever to support thousands of people who are homeless during Covid-19 through over 80 Focus Ireland services around the country.

"The fall in the number of people who are homeless had been widely predicted because of the anti-eviction measures and the number of AirBnBs coming back onto the rental market. Both of these measures are very welcome but it is important to remember they have been proposed for some time even before Covid-19 came to our shores."

"The last month has demonstrated these measures potential to address the homeless crisis. What we need to do now is to help more people who are homeless to make the most of these short-term opportunities and make a lasting move out of homelessness."