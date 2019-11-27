Anti-terrorism police investigating bomb find in Tyrone make arrest

A man has been arrested by anti-terrorism detectives investigating a New IRA plot to attack the PSNI.

He was detained in Strabane in Co Tyrone during searches linked to the discovery of a mortar device in Church View in the town in September.

PSNI Detective Inspector Andrew Hamlin said: “Whilst the device was aimed at the nearby police station and was undoubtedly designed to injure or murder police officers who work to keep local people safe, it was recklessly left in a public area, just metres away from a number of family homes.

“The New IRA were behind the attack and they demonstrated once again that they do not care who is hurt or killed by their violent actions.

“A number of small children were in close proximity to the deadly device and it is disgraceful that their lives were put at risk.

“A number of older and vulnerable people were also forced to leave the comfort and safety of their own homes.”

The device was found on a wall near houses and police believe it was potentially deadly.

The suspect arrested to

Mr Hamlin added: “I believe that the New IRA members behind this attack are living in the community, amongst the people whose lives they put at risk.

A PSNI photo of a dissident republican mortar bomb found in Strabane, Co Tyrone, on September 7.

“Our focus is on keeping the community safe and protecting them from the threat posed by these violent groups but we need the help of the public.

“Our chances of success are vastly improved by support and information from community, as today’s search and arrest operation demonstrates.

“I would strongly urge people to report any suspicions they have about dangerous and illegal activity in our community to police.”