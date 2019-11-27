News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Anti-terrorism police investigating bomb find in Tyrone make arrest

Anti-terrorism police investigating bomb find in Tyrone make arrest
A PSNI photo of a dissident republican mortar bomb found in Strabane, Co Tyrone, on September 7.
By Press Association
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - 03:00 PM

A man has been arrested by anti-terrorism detectives investigating a New IRA plot to attack the PSNI.

He was detained in Strabane in Co Tyrone during searches linked to the discovery of a mortar device in Church View in the town in September.

PSNI Detective Inspector Andrew Hamlin said: “Whilst the device was aimed at the nearby police station and was undoubtedly designed to injure or murder police officers who work to keep local people safe, it was recklessly left in a public area, just metres away from a number of family homes.

“The New IRA were behind the attack and they demonstrated once again that they do not care who is hurt or killed by their violent actions.

“A number of small children were in close proximity to the deadly device and it is disgraceful that their lives were put at risk.

“A number of older and vulnerable people were also forced to leave the comfort and safety of their own homes.”

The device was found on a wall near houses and police believe it was potentially deadly.

The suspect arrested to

Mr Hamlin added: “I believe that the New IRA members behind this attack are living in the community, amongst the people whose lives they put at risk.

A PSNI photo of a dissident republican mortar bomb found in Strabane, Co Tyrone, on September 7.
A PSNI photo of a dissident republican mortar bomb found in Strabane, Co Tyrone, on September 7.

“Our focus is on keeping the community safe and protecting them from the threat posed by these violent groups but we need the help of the public.

“Our chances of success are vastly improved by support and information from community, as today’s search and arrest operation demonstrates.

“I would strongly urge people to report any suspicions they have about dangerous and illegal activity in our community to police.”

READ MORE

Fresh talks to resurrect Stormont to begin on December 16 – Julian Smith


PSNITyrone

More in this Section

'Serious harm' charges brought against couple as daughter, 9, spends fourth month in hospital'Serious harm' charges brought against couple as daughter, 9, spends fourth month in hospital

BAI rejects complaints about vaccines and famous movie sceneBAI rejects complaints about vaccines and famous movie scene

DNA sample from Sprite bottle could be key in Ciara Glennon murder trialDNA sample from Sprite bottle could be key in Ciara Glennon murder trial

TD's son gets chance to avoid criminal conviction after admitting to spitting at Garda while resisting arrestTD's son gets chance to avoid criminal conviction after admitting to spitting at Garda while resisting arrest


Lifestyle

Fiann Ó Nualláin offers advice on preventing and treating a fungal infection that disrupts healthy growth.Root out this threat to your vegetable patch

Autumn is fast sliding into Winter, the gardens and greenhouses look quite different to when the 12 Week students arrived in September.Darina Allen: Enjoy natures winter bounty with these recipes and ferments

David Gray released White Ladder on this day in 1998. He tells Des O’Driscoll about the slow-burn success of the album that changed his life.This day 21 years ago David Gray released slow-burner album White Ladder

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »