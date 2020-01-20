Anti-social behaviour could lead to bigger crimes in areas, report warns

A report has warned that anti-social behaviour in Inchicore could descend into the type of criminality that has plagued other parts of Dublin.

It says what currently exists is not working.

As part of plans for a cost rental scheme at St Michael's Estate in Inchicore a report was carried out.

The unpublished document, seen by the Irish Times, backed the plan to build 500 homes, with 30% social housing and the rest cost rental.

It said it presented an opportunity to provide high-quality housing and be the national pilot for the model.

The report also highlighted concerns about social problems in the area and said a more comprehensive approach was needed.

It warned there was a danger the issues could result in the type of crime that has plagued other parts of Dublin.