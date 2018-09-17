Home»Breaking News»ireland

Anti-social behaviour causes chaos on Dublin buses and trains

Monday, September 17, 2018 - 09:01 AM

Anti-social behaviour has wreaked havoc on public transport services in Dublin over the past 24 hours.

Dublin Bus was forced to curtail two of its routes early last night as a result of bad behaviour.

The number 40 and 76 services wouldn't go through Neilstown between 8.30pm and 9.30pm while the number 40 bus avoided the Ballyfermot Road from just after 9pm for the remainder of the night.

Meanwhile, Irish Rail had to terminate its 6.35am Heuston-Newbridge service at Hazelhatch this morning due to passenger trouble.


KEYWORDS

DublinAnti-Social Behaviour

