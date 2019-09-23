Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has urged people in rural Ireland not to be “exploited” by “anti-immigrant” groups trying to “whip up” race hate in the aftermath of the Oughterard direct provision stand-off.

Writing in today’s Irish Examiner, Mr Flanagan said that while some direct provision concerns are legitimate, an “insidious and dangerous” trend, in line with international anti-immigrant campaigns, is increasingly apparent, which “I want to call out”.

In his most detailed remarks on the Oughterard stand-off and on racist comments by Independent TD Noel Grealish, Mr Flanagan accepted Ireland is in “a most difficult situation” in terms of its asylum-seeker responsibilities.

However, criticising the “rumours” about direct provision centres, he urged rural communities not to be exploited by groups pushing unfounded allegations.

“There has been much debate about direct provision in recent weeks,” said Mr Flanagan. “There has been debate, too, about the location of centres and how local people should be interacted with and consulted. I welcome that debate.

However, I would appeal for it to be thoughtful, respectful, and factual. But there is a... group which I don’t understand and I do not think any of us should tolerate. That is the group made up of those who would exploit the genuine concerns above to whip up anti-immigrant, anti-asylum seeker sentiment.

“This is insidious and dangerous behaviour. I want to call it out.”

The justice minister said that Ireland has gained an “invaluable” reputation worldwide for our own emigration history, while also being an “hospitable people” to newcomers.

While acknowledging that there are issues with the direct provision system, he hit out at the “myths” about what new centres involved, and argued, in a staunch defence of the much-criticised system, that “no one is incarcerated in direct provision”.

Mr Flanagan’s comments came as the developer seeking a contract to provide a centre for asylum-seekers in Oughterard denied he made “intimidating” comments to residents during a meeting in Dublin last week. The claim came after a protest on September 14, involving 1,500 people, against a potential direct provision centre in the former Connemara Gateway Hotel.