Anti-abortion activist vows to fight HSE over website

The anti-abortion campaigner ordered by the High Court to stop using a website with a name similar to the HSE’s abortion advice service has said he will counter-sue the HSE for unlawful claim on the title.

Eamonn Murphy is temporarily injuncted from using the phrase “my options” — the name used by the HSE — but he has set up a new website, using the words ‘my abortion choices’.

Mr Murphy, due back in court on March 1 for a hearing on the dispute, claims he has registered other, similar website addresses, so that he can keep providing his service, if the HSE tries to have the injunction widened.

The HSE sought the injunction on the grounds that Mr Murphy was attempting to cause confusion between the websites and draw women to his site, which, the HSE says, offers misleading information.

Mr Murphy claims the HSE is misleading women by not informing them of studies that claim to show abortion causes breast cancer.

His website, which carries links to such studies, offers free ultrasound scans at premises in Dublin, where he keeps a small altar and displays posters of children who were, he says, saved from abortion.

Demonstrating the scanning equipment, yesterday, Mr Murphy said it stopped women going through with abortions, because it allowed them to spend time looking at their developing foetus.

He said the scan was followed up with the woman being shown images of abortion.

“If you don’t tell women that they are involved in the destruction of a vulnerable, innocent, defenceless human being, you’re denying her informed consent,” he said.

“Not only have they to see what the baby, healthy, before abortion, looks like, they have to see what the baby suffers through the abortion. Most women, when they go through the development of the baby, they see the pain the baby will suffer and what’s involved — in a surgical abortion, in particular — and then you ask them: ‘Is that fair’? Do you know the percentage who will answer ‘no’? Unless they’re a psychopath, 99% will say it’s not fair.”

Women can access the HSE information site through [url=]myoptions.ie[/url]