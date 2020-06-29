News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Antenatal course help women around the globe navigate a Covid-19 pregnancy

Antenatal course help women around the globe navigate a Covid-19 pregnancy
A free six-week course, prepares women for labour and birth at a time when most face-to-face antenatal courses are cancelled because of coronavirus.
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, June 29, 2020 - 04:20 PM

A new online antenatal course launched by Irish experts will help women across the world confidentially navigate a pregnancy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Researchers from the School of Nursing and Midwifery at Trinity College Dublin developed the course to allow women to have access to evidence-based and trustworthy information.

The free six-week course, called Journey to Birth, prepares women for labour and birth at a time when most face-to-face antenatal courses are cancelled because of public health restrictions.

It was developed by maternal health researchers, in partnership with midwives and women's organisations, to support women and their partners on their journey to the birth of their child.

The content covers a range of issues, including creating a birth-plan, how to detect early labour and coping strategies during labour and birth to reduce stress and anxiety.

Chair of Trinity's School of Nursing and Midwifery, Prof Cecily Begley, said they already knew from research across the world that women want more information on how to birth their babies the way they want.

However, many women are unable to access suitable courses because of the restrictions resulting from Covid-19.

“This on-line course provides information on labour and birth, drawn from research evidence and designed to improve the birth experiences of thousands of women throughout Ireland, and the rest of the world,” said Prof Begley.

AIMS Ireland, a voluntary organisation established in 2007 by women dissatisfied with Irish maternity services, is one of several partners that developed the resources with the Trinity researchers.

READ MORE

Creches facing major shortfall in children returning to childcare

Chair of AIMS Ireland, Krysia Lynch, said pregnancy and birth are not simply medical events, they are transformative life events.

"Unlike information provided by medical personal seeking to secure informed compliance, or by private providers seeking to sell a product, this does exactly what it says on the tin; enables a pregnant person to navigate their journey to birth with confidence," said Ms Lynch.

Research for the Journey to Birth course was funded by the Health Research Board's Knowledge Exchange Dissemination Scheme.

HRB interim chief executive, Dr Mairead O'Driscoll, said the course is a great example of a practical solution to sharing evidence quickly at a time when it is badly needed.

The course can be accessed here

READ MORE

'Lucky to have him': 10-year-old Adam Lyons laid to rest after fatal car accident

More on this topic

Listen up: Scientists explore link between hearing loss and dementiaListen up: Scientists explore link between hearing loss and dementia

Going the extra mile: Children's exercise initiative aims to tackle growing obesity problemGoing the extra mile: Children's exercise initiative aims to tackle growing obesity problem

Til death do us part: When a doctor becomes a patient and writes about itTil death do us part: When a doctor becomes a patient and writes about it

Wild childcare: Going back to natureWild childcare: Going back to nature

TOPIC: Health

More in this Section

No concern about regional balance in new cabinet, Minister saysNo concern about regional balance in new cabinet, Minister says

Pubs told to obey rules as doors set to openPubs told to obey rules as doors set to open

Victim of Belfast shooting named as PSNI appeal for informationVictim of Belfast shooting named as PSNI appeal for information

Coronavirus: International travel a ‘big risk’ to IrelandCoronavirus: International travel a ‘big risk’ to Ireland


Lifestyle

Q. My partner and I have been together for four years, but he seems to have completely gone off sex.Sex File: We don't have sex. Should we still get married?

Government advice remains to avoid non essential travel, but with quarantine expected to be off the table, people are beginning to book flights. So what happens when you land?Planning to travel abroad this summer? From video check ins, to magazine-free rooms - here’s what you can expect

Using this quieter time to get jobs done at home? There’s one room which might be bottom of our list of priorities, writes Carol O’CallaghanBedroom bliss: Here's how to create a bedroom haven

Des O'Driscoll has your telly picks for this weekend.Monday's TV Highlights: Italy’s Frontline: A Doctor’s Diary and Inside Ireland's Covid Battle

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »