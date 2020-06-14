Another patient dies of Covid-19 as cases rise by eight

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) have confirmed another death from Covid-19 today.

The HPSC also said there were eight new cases of coronavirus in Ireland.

This brings the total deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland to 1,706, while there are now 25,303 cases of coronavirus in Ireland in total.

In the North, there were no new deaths from coronavirus reported today. The total there stands at 541 while the total for the island of Ireland is now 2,247.