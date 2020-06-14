Another patient dies of Covid-19 as cases rise by eight

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) have confirmed another death from Covid-19 today.
The HPSC also said there were eight new cases of coronavirus in Ireland.
This brings the total deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland to 1,706, while there are now 25,303 cases of coronavirus in Ireland in total.
In the North, there were no new deaths from coronavirus reported today. The total there stands at 541 while the total for the island of Ireland is now 2,247.
A breakdown of the data for Covid-19 patients as of midnight on Friday, 12 June, when there were 25,295 cases shows:
- 57% are female and 43% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 3,279 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- Of those hospitalised, 416 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 8,130 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,210 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,533 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,432 cases (6%)
- Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 37%, close contact accounts for 60%, travel abroad accounts for 2%