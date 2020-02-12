News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home On the Canvass Never Mind The Ballots
Home»ireland»ELECTION 2020

Another high-profile Fianna Fáil TD comes out against SF-coalition

Another high-profile Fianna Fáil TD comes out against SF-coalition
Niall Collins celebrates with supporters after being elected on the first count at the Limerick Count Centre at Limerick Racecourse. Picture: Don Moloney
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - 07:56 PM

Niall Collins has become the latest high profile Fianna Fáil TD to oppose coalition with Sinn Féin.

He has added his voice to Jim O'Callaghan and Anne Rabitte.

He had this to say when he was asked were there any circumstances Fianna Fáil should talk to Sinn Féin.

"Absolutely not," he said when asked if he approved of an FF-SF government. "We have taken a decision as a party, that decision still stands.

"When we meet tomorrow as a parliamentary parties, I imagine that decision will be re-affirmed. That's just my personal view in relation to it."

Sinn Féin, who got the largest popular vote in the new Dáil, has kickstarted the race to form a new Government via “constructive” meetings with the Green Party and People Before Profit.

Following an early-morning meeting with Green leader Eamon Ryan, Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald said the discussion had been “useful and constructive”.

READ MORE

Cork TD Michael Collins apologises for calling Shane Ross a 'scumbag'

More on this topic

Sinn Féin host 'constructive' talks with Greens and PBPSinn Féin host 'constructive' talks with Greens and PBP

Kingmakers: The independents who could help the bigger parties form next Government Kingmakers: The independents who could help the bigger parties form next Government

Cork TD Michael Collins apologises for calling Shane Ross a 'scumbag'Cork TD Michael Collins apologises for calling Shane Ross a 'scumbag'

'If he had any decency he would have resigned already': FF councillor blasts Martin's leadership'If he had any decency he would have resigned already': FF councillor blasts Martin's leadership


TOPIC: Election 2020

The Mick Clifford Podcast