38 more people die from Covid-19 with a further 1,068 new cases recorded

By Greg Murphy
Wednesday, April 15, 2020 - 05:52 PM

There have been another 38 deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland in the past 24 hours.

That brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the Republic of Ireland to 444.

  • 29 deaths located in the east, 6 in the west, 3 in the south of the country
  • the people included 22 males and 16 females
  • the median age of today’s reported deaths is 84
  • 28 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

An additional 657 new confirmed cases have been reported by Irish laboratories, while a further 411 have been reported by a laboratory in Germany, bringing today's total of new cases to 1,068.

There are now 12,547 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country.

A total 1,968 of those who have been confirmed as having Covid-19 have been hospitalised and 280 people have been admitted to intensive care units.

A total of 2,872 cases are associated with healthcare workers.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We are continuing to monitor the course of this disease across a range of indicators – not only in the number of confirmed cases and deaths reported but also through hospital and ICU admissions, clusters and patterns of transmission.

“While a number of these parameters are going in a positive direction, it is clear that we need to keep going in our efforts, on an individual level, to limit the spread of this virus.”

First person charged with violating Covid-19 restrictions appears in court

