Another 16 patients die of Covid-19 as cases go up by 266

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed another 16 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

It now brings the death toll to 1,319 and the number of confirmed cases stands at 21,772, as of 11am today, as another 266 cases have been confirmed.

The National Public Health Emergency Team said 6,211 of those who have tested positive are healthcare workers.

Earlier today, it was revealed that there are now 222 clusters of coronavirus in nursing homes - up from 197 the previous week.

Data also showed the the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care is now 93, down for the third successive day.

In the North, the Public Health Agency had reported another six deaths of patients who had tested positive for coronavirus there.

It brings the total number of Covid-19 linked deaths recorded by the agency there to date to 387 and means the total amount of Covid-19 deaths on the island of Ireland is now 1,706.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 2nd May (21,437 cases), reveals: 58% are female and 42% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

2,840 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 364 cases have been admitted to ICU

6,211 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,561 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,268 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,175 cases (6%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 34%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

