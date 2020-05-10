Another 12 patients die of Covid-19 as cases rise by more than 200

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed another 12 deaths from Covid-19 in the country in the past 24 hours.

It brings the total number of coronavirus deaths in the State to 1,458.

The HPSC has also confirmed 236 new cases of the virus.

There are now a total of 22,996 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Earlier in the North, another five Covid-19 deaths were reported by the North's Department of Health, bringing the total deaths there to 435.

It brings the Covid-19 death toll on the island of Ireland to 1,893.

They also released data of Covid-19 cases, as of midnight on Friday, May 8, when there were 22,671 cases.

Analysis of those numbers reveals: 57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

2,986 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 383 cases have been admitted to ICU

6,771 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,068 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,324 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,207 cases (5%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 36%, travel abroad accounts for 3%