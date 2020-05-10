Another 12 patients die of Covid-19 as cases rise by more than 200

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed another 12 deaths from Covid-19 in the country in the past 24 hours.
It brings the total number of coronavirus deaths in the State to 1,458.
The HPSC has also confirmed 236 new cases of the virus.
There are now a total of 22,996 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Earlier in the North, another five Covid-19 deaths were reported by the North's Department of Health, bringing the total deaths there to 435.
It brings the Covid-19 death toll on the island of Ireland to 1,893.
They also released data of Covid-19 cases, as of midnight on Friday, May 8, when there were 22,671 cases.