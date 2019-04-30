Annie Lafferty: ' I feel I can take over the world' after father's rape conviction

A 25-year-old Donegal woman who waived her anonymity during her father’s rape case has told of the “overwhelming sense of relief” at his conviction.

Maurice Lafferty (50) of Corcullen, Castlefin, Donegal, pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to raping his daughter Annie Lafferty at his home on dates between November 1, 2010 and June 30, 2011.

He was jailed yesterday for 11 years.

Ms Lafferty told Newstalk Breakfast that she had feared the judge would be lenient following the guilty plea and her father’s “so-called apology.”

She was relieved that the judge “was able to see through him”.

Last night was the first time I was able to go to bed and get a good night’s sleep because that monster was put away. I woke up this morning and for the first time I have control. I feel I can take over the world.

Ms Lafferty told of how her life “was put on hold” and she had not known what the outcome of the court case would be.

She was surprised and pleased by the amount of support she had received. “My whole life I had felt like I was completely alone. I could not believe I had so much support. I hope my talking will help someone else.”

She had no regrets about waiving her anonymity. “I lost a good lot of my childhood and adulthood. Only now have I realised that I have my whole life ahead of me.”

Despite the conviction, she said that the burden has not been fully lifted and that the scars will remain, “but I got justice.”

She said she would encourage anyone experiencing abuse, control or harassment to speak to someone they trust.

“No one will know what is happening unless you speak out," she said. "Take it step by step.”