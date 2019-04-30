NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Annie Lafferty: ' I feel I can take over the world' after father's rape conviction

Annie Lafferty outside court yesterday. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
By Vivienne Clarke
Tuesday, April 30, 2019 - 09:59 AM

A 25-year-old Donegal woman who waived her anonymity during her father’s rape case has told of the “overwhelming sense of relief” at his conviction.

Maurice Lafferty (50) of Corcullen, Castlefin, Donegal, pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to raping his daughter Annie Lafferty at his home on dates between November 1, 2010 and June 30, 2011.

He was jailed yesterday for 11 years.

Ms Lafferty told Newstalk Breakfast that she had feared the judge would be lenient following the guilty plea and her father’s “so-called apology.”

She was relieved that the judge “was able to see through him”.

Last night was the first time I was able to go to bed and get a good night’s sleep because that monster was put away. I woke up this morning and for the first time I have control. I feel I can take over the world.

Ms Lafferty told of how her life “was put on hold” and she had not known what the outcome of the court case would be.

She was surprised and pleased by the amount of support she had received. “My whole life I had felt like I was completely alone. I could not believe I had so much support. I hope my talking will help someone else.”

She had no regrets about waiving her anonymity. “I lost a good lot of my childhood and adulthood. Only now have I realised that I have my whole life ahead of me.”

Despite the conviction, she said that the burden has not been fully lifted and that the scars will remain, “but I got justice.”

She said she would encourage anyone experiencing abuse, control or harassment to speak to someone they trust.

“No one will know what is happening unless you speak out," she said. "Take it step by step.”

READ MORE

'I thought I'd never see again': Teen Waterford acid-attack victim

More on this topic

Still no date for Bolton’s cancelled clash with Brentford

'I thought I'd never see again': Teen Waterford acid-attack victim

Gardaí appeal for help in finding 39-year-old woman missing from Dublin

Clare face Championship without three key players

KEYWORDS

CourtAnnie Lafferty

More in this Section

High Court action resolved against State over migrant fishermen work-permit scheme

Gardaí appeal for help in finding 39-year-old woman missing from Dublin

582 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

'Disgraceful': Vicky Phelan slams response to mortuary conditions at University Hospital Waterford


Lifestyle

7 celebs who became beauty icons later in life, as research shows older women are ‘most confident’

This €399 massage gadget is the post-exercise pain reliever that you never knew you needed

Women’s Prize for Fiction shortlist 2019: What you need to know about the 6 books

Hanging basket masterclass: Here’s how to make the best flower display in easy 8 steps

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »