News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»GOVERNMENT FORMATION

Anne Rabbitte confident Department of Children won't be demoted

Anne Rabbitte confident Department of Children won't be demoted
Anne Rabbitte TD. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 06:54 AM

A member of Fianna Fáil's negotiating team says the Minister for Children will remain as a cabinet position in the next government.

There are fears the post will be downgraded if Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens sign up to a coalition.

The parties are taking part in postal votes on the programme for government, with the count taking place tomorrow.

Fianna Fáil's spokesperson for children, Anne Rabbitte, is confident the Department of Children will not be demoted.

"From government formation talks and the putting together of the Programme for Government, children were front and centre and you will see there's a very comprehensive youth strategy within the document that was produced last week," she said. 

"There's 1.2m children in this country that need a very strong voice that would represent them and we have such an array of issues. I couldn't see the leaders deciding that children are second-class and should be downgraded."

READ MORE

Victims of domestic violence to be offered temporary and free accommodation

More on this topic

Green party members raise concerns about complaints handling processGreen party members raise concerns about complaints handling process

Make-up of departments to be kept under wraps until new government is formedMake-up of departments to be kept under wraps until new government is formed

TDs: we are not looking beyond Friday to seal the government dealTDs: we are not looking beyond Friday to seal the government deal

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have eyes on housing portfolio in next governmentFine Gael and Fianna Fáil have eyes on housing portfolio in next government

GovernmentChildrenTOPIC: Government Formation

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up