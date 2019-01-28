NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Anna Geary and Derval O’Rourke among personalities taking part in Cork County Council's 'Teen Talks'

Monday, January 28, 2019 - 05:01 PM

Well-known sporting and television personalities have been recruited to take part in a series of talks aimed at helping secondary school children look after their mental health, nutrition and deal with risks posed by social media.

Kathryn Thomas, Anna Geary, Derval O’Rourke, fitness guru, Pat Divilly and mental health advocate and suicide survivor Graham McCormack will address students at three different venues in Co Cork during February and March as part of Cork County Council-sponsored 'Teen Talks.'

The event was launched at a special reception in County Hall yesterday by the Mayor of the County Cork, Cllr Patrick Gerard Murphy.

“As part of Healthy Cork, we are committed to supporting our young people and their health and wellbeing," he said. "We are inviting transition year students across Cork to come to Teen Talks to hear from their peers, health and fitness experts and those who are experienced in creating coping mechanisms for the challenges that we face today.

“Teen Talks communicate important messages, in an engaging way, about life and positive changes you can adopt to help you live a healthy, happy life.”

Council chief executive Tim Lucey said the local authority is rolling out the Teen Talks series to highlight health, nutrition and fitness to the people of Cork.

This series of events supports our students, and really looks at ways to deal with school, family, health and social media challenges through the power of positive mental health, fitness and nutrition. We have a great line up of young speakers that will inspire and motivate students

- Mr Lucey said.

Secondary schools are invited to bring transition year students to the free events at the Charleville Park Hotel on February 28, the Radisson Blu Little Island Hotel March 5 and Bantry’s West Lodge Hotel on March 7. For more information, or to register visit www.corkcoco.ie


Why capes over trousers is the go-to look of awards season

Joining a triathlon club isn’t as intimidating

Take flight to the ‘Jurassic’ without the hype

Pretty flamingoes and Ibiza hounds all in a day’s stroll

