Animal rescue group believes people are seeking kittens to use as bait in dog fights

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 10, 2020 - 01:08 PM

An animal rescue group believes it has been approached by people seeking kittens who want to use them as bait in dog fights.

Kingdom Cat & Dog Rescue, which is based in Kerry, claims dog fights - which are illegal - are taking place around the country.

Sabine Batternay, who is with the rescue group, says the people behind such approaches usually claim to be such animal lovers that they want to take all the kittens or that they need lots of cats to kill rodents.

"We have a farm or we have vermin, they make up some excuse so my next comment to them is 'we have to bring the kittens out to you because we need to do a home check'.

"Then we also charge an adoption fee to make sure that the kittens will be neutered because we will be giving something towards that to relieve the costs.

"They usually pull out straight away saying they will ring back after I think about it."

