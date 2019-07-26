Animal health product regulations breach EU Directive due to absence of Irish language content, court rules

Regulations requiring certain information in packaging of animal health products to be in English only, rather than Irish and English, amounts to a State failure to properly implement a European Directive, a High Court judge has found.

Because another European Directive is due to come into effect in 2022 which will allow the State choose between packaging in Irish or English, Ms Justice Una Ní Raifeartaigh will decide later what orders should be made in the case.

The proceedings were brought by Peadar Mac Fhlannchadha, of Maigh Cuillinn, Gaillimh, against the Minister for Agriculture and the State.

He argued regulations made by the Minister between 2007 and 2014 - the EC (Animal Remedies) Regulations 2007-2014 - did not properly transpose the relevant Directive, 2001/82/CE.

The Directive requires, in the case of veterinary medicinal products put on the market here, the appropriate information on package leaflets and packaging must be in the official languages of the State - Irish and English, he argued.

Because the regulations contained no requirement for the information to be in Irish, that was a breach of the Directive, he maintained.

In opposing his case, the State argued there would be significant practical and adverse consequences if the relevant information had to be in Irish as well as English.

It claimed many animal health products sold here are manufactured in England and forcing bilingual labelling would impact on a large number of veterinary products and on products across the entire agricultural market.

On Friday, Ms Justice Ní Raifeartaigh gave a partial judgment in the matter before adjourning it to October.

She told Seamás Ó Tuathail SC, with Dáithí Mac Cárthaigh BL, for Mr Mac Fhlannchadha, and Colm Ó hOisín SC, for the State, she wanted to hear arguments concerning whether a domestic court has discretion with regard to granting of reliefs in judicial review proceedings when it has found a failure to transpose an EU Directive.

If she decides a domestic court has such discretion, she will decide how it should be exercised in this case.

In her partial judgment, she rejected arguments the plaintiff did not have the necessary legal standing to bring proceedings seeking to enforce the Directive.

She concluded the State had not properly transposed the Directive because the regulations provide the information is given in English only and the Directive is "clear and unambiguous" the information must be in the official languages.

She had carefully considered the State's arguments about the consequences of finding in favour of the plaintiff and its separate argument about a distinction between the fundamental purpose of a Directive and "ancillary" matters.

The State argued the overall purpose of the Directive is to ensure animal health and the health of people in the livestock industry and it is not a Directive concerning language rights, she noted.

It seemed to her there is an "intrinsic connection" between labelling and communication.

Europe has decided communication has to be in the official languages of the State and the court is not persuaded there is a distinction in European law regarding transposition of a Directive between its primary purposes and ancillary aspects.

The judge said she had difficulty finalising the order in the case, because, since it had been argued, a new Directive has issued at European level which seemed to address the State's concerns here.

That measure won't apply until 2022 when the State will have the choice of using Irish or English, she said.

The time in between could mean requiring a change in packaging would be "futile".

That raised issues whether the court had discretion in this matter and and she would hear submissions on that issue in October.