Angry judge tells Cork man wearing shorts in court to come back with long trousers

A 26-year-old Douglas man who appeared in Cork District Court today for sentencing on a charge of threatening behaving was told to come back with long trousers.

“You cannot come to court in shorts. I will put this case back until Friday,” Judge Olann Kelleher said today.

Cain O’Mahony of 28 Whitehorn, Douglas, Cork, appeared at Cork District Court dressed in a black polo shirt and black shorts today.

Judge Kelleher said the shorts were not suitable for a court appearance and he would not deal with the case.

O’Mahony faces penalty on a charge of engaging in threatening behaviour at South Mall, Cork, on February 2 2019.

The case will be dealt with on Friday at Cork District Court.