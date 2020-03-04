News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Anger at postponement of Kilcummin sewerage scheme

Anger at postponement of Kilcummin sewerage scheme
Kilcummin will not commence construction now until 2022. File picture.
By Anne Lucey
Wednesday, March 04, 2020 - 06:40 PM

Councillors in Killarney have reacted furiously to the postponement of a much-needed €2.3m sewerage scheme for the village of Kilcummin.

A month before the election, Irish Water met with the members and gave a detailed timeline for the publication of the tender for the sewerage scheme in August this year and commencement in early 2021.

However, in a phonecall on Tuesday Irish Water told the council’s director of water services it had reviewed the portfolio of projects and programmes in its investment plan.

Kilcummin will not commence construction now until 2022. Land acquisition is to continue, Irish Water said, in its update circulated to members of Killarney Municipal District.

The council is to press ahead now with the upgrade, worth €360,000, of the main regional road between Killarney and Kilcummin.

In a dreadful state, the upgrade had been ”parked“ until the much-promised scheme was complete so as not to waste public money, the meeting heard. Irish Water will be given the bill for the repair of the upgraded road, the council has decided.

“I don’t know where to start. We have been at this for years and years and every time it gets kicked down the road. How long is a piece of string? I will be calling a public meeting,” Cllr Marie Maloney said. “If Irish Water won’t bloody well meet us, they should be made meet us,” Cllr Moloney added.

The council’’s Director of Services for water John Breen said management shared the “ disappointment and shock” of the members and had conveyed this to Irish Water. Irish Water had told him they “did not do Municipal District meetings”, Mr Breen added amid calls for a meeting with them.

A furious Cllr Niall O’ Callaghan (Ind) said Irish Water had misled them and contempt had been shown to the council.

Mayor of Killarney, Cllr Michael Gleeson said in conscience could not spend €360,000 on a road that would have to be dug up for the sewerage. But in the light of Irish Water review, he now felt the road, which was in a dreadful state, must proceed.

Mr Breen, said the road situation could not continue and the money is to be released for it.

“Any additional cost will have to be borne by Irish Water,” Mr Breen said. The Inchicullane town section of the road is to proceed first.

READ MORE

Danny Healy-Rae makes air ambulance a red-line issue

More on this topic

Bacteria which causes kidney failure found in 62 private water suppliesBacteria which causes kidney failure found in 62 private water supplies

Book reveals former finance minister opposed water meters but was overruled by Enda KennyBook reveals former finance minister opposed water meters but was overruled by Enda Kenny

Government accused of delaying potential referendum on public ownership of waterGovernment accused of delaying potential referendum on public ownership of water

Water referendum must 'not be rushed', says Eoghan Murphy Water referendum must 'not be rushed', says Eoghan Murphy


Irish WaterKerryCounty CouncilTOPIC: Water charges

More in this Section

Woman who threatened elderly priest with knife jailed for five yearsWoman who threatened elderly priest with knife jailed for five years

Revised BusConnects plans will see many trees saved from being cut down in DublinRevised BusConnects plans will see many trees saved from being cut down in Dublin

Call to 'curtail' travel to Italy amid coronavirus outbreakCall to 'curtail' travel to Italy amid coronavirus outbreak

Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill to attend emergency meetings on Covid-19Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill to attend emergency meetings on Covid-19


Lifestyle

It was only when we started to experience amazing Indian, Chinese, Japanese and Thai food in the wave of an expanding and diverse restaurant scene that rice started to become properly appreciated.The Currabinny Cooks: comforting rice dishes

CLIMATE change is happening. It’s a reality. It’s a shame so much time has been wasted by climate deniers; time when positive changes could have been made. Today, one in four animal and plant species are at risk of extinction. By the end of the century, that figure may be one in two, if urgent action is not taken.Parents for the Planet: Listening to the 'wood wide web' is tree-mendous

WHEN we begin a relationship, we rarely think about what will happen if we separate. We are too busy building towards the future to allow such negative thoughts. When we say ‘I do’, we can’t know how it will end up.Learning Points: The conflict, not the separation, hurts children

GROWING up in Ontario, Canada, in the 1980s, I was really largely unaware of the difference between boys and girls, I know that doesn’t sound realistic but it was true.Mum's the Word: Yes we were little girls, but we were just kids!

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • 1
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 24
  • 34
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »