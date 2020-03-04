Anger at postponement of Kilcummin sewerage scheme

Councillors in Killarney have reacted furiously to the postponement of a much-needed €2.3m sewerage scheme for the village of Kilcummin.

A month before the election, Irish Water met with the members and gave a detailed timeline for the publication of the tender for the sewerage scheme in August this year and commencement in early 2021.

However, in a phonecall on Tuesday Irish Water told the council’s director of water services it had reviewed the portfolio of projects and programmes in its investment plan.

Kilcummin will not commence construction now until 2022. Land acquisition is to continue, Irish Water said, in its update circulated to members of Killarney Municipal District.

The council is to press ahead now with the upgrade, worth €360,000, of the main regional road between Killarney and Kilcummin.

In a dreadful state, the upgrade had been ”parked“ until the much-promised scheme was complete so as not to waste public money, the meeting heard. Irish Water will be given the bill for the repair of the upgraded road, the council has decided.

“I don’t know where to start. We have been at this for years and years and every time it gets kicked down the road. How long is a piece of string? I will be calling a public meeting,” Cllr Marie Maloney said. “If Irish Water won’t bloody well meet us, they should be made meet us,” Cllr Moloney added.

The council’’s Director of Services for water John Breen said management shared the “ disappointment and shock” of the members and had conveyed this to Irish Water. Irish Water had told him they “did not do Municipal District meetings”, Mr Breen added amid calls for a meeting with them.

A furious Cllr Niall O’ Callaghan (Ind) said Irish Water had misled them and contempt had been shown to the council.

Mayor of Killarney, Cllr Michael Gleeson said in conscience could not spend €360,000 on a road that would have to be dug up for the sewerage. But in the light of Irish Water review, he now felt the road, which was in a dreadful state, must proceed.

Mr Breen, said the road situation could not continue and the money is to be released for it.

“Any additional cost will have to be borne by Irish Water,” Mr Breen said. The Inchicullane town section of the road is to proceed first.