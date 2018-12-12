NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Anger at cancelled meeting on CervicalCheck scandal

Wednesday, December 12, 2018 - 06:30 AM
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Many women and families affected by the CervicalCheck scandal reacted with anger to the decision by Health Minister Simon Harris to cancel his meeting with them at short notice.

Jennifer and Conor Blighe at Leinster House after their meeting with Health Minister Simon Harris was cancelled.

Jennifer Blighe from Dublin, a member of the 221+ CervicalCheck Patient Support Group, said the minister had arranged to meet them yesterday evening.

Ms Blighe said the meeting had been arranged over a month ago but they had been waiting for it for many months before that.

Mr Harris cancelled the meeting on Monday night at a time when some of the members had already travelled to Dublin.

Ms Blighe found out in June that she was one of the women affected by the CervicalCheck scandal.

“I was diagnosed with cervical cancer last March, three months before I was due to get married,” she said. “I had an operation to treat it about six weeks before the wedding. That all went well. Obviously, there are side-effects from the treatment — I have edema now.”

Her consultant contacted her in June to say that two of her previous cervical smears had been audited — one from 2010 and one form 2013 and both had returned a different result.

Ms Blighe, her partner Conor, and other members of the group staged a small protest outside the Seanad yesterday at the time Mr Harris had agreed to meet the group.

READ MORE: Virgin Galactic rocket plane could reach ‘space altitudes’ during next test

Stephen Teap, one of the founders of the 221+ support group, tweeted that many of the members had to rearrange treatment, jobs, and familt arrangements to attend the meeting.

“Not impressed! The disrespect continues,” he tweeted on Monday night.

Mr Harris apologised yesterday for the short notice and for having to postpone what he described as “this very important meeting”.

Mr Harris said he had postponed the meeting because of the “significant time commitment” needed for the passage of abortion legislation in the Senate.

The spokesperson said yesterday evening that the meeting had been rescheduled for January 31.

Many members expressed their disappointment on Twitter.

One woman said she had campaigned strongly to amend the Constitution and allow the Government to legislate for abortion.

“But as a family involved in the CervicalCancer situation, it meant an awful lot to have this meeting on Tuesday. The cancellation the night before feels like another kick in the stomach,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Mr Harris has published the implementation plan for the recommendations of Gabriel Scally on the CervicalCheck screening programme.

The Government accepted all of Dr Scally’s 50 recommendations.


Related Articles

Health Minister publishes Implementation Plan for CervicalCheck recommendations

Woman with terminal cervical cancer will 'fight until last breath' for gagging clause ban

Vicky Phelan providing funds to pay for €2,000 test for women seeking access to ‘wonderdrug’

Vicky Phelan reveals she is working on a memoir due out next year

More in this Section

Gardaí investigating sudden death of 65-year-old man in Meath

Demountable barriers part of Cork city’s flood plan

Holy water flown from Clare well to ill child in America

Man in critical condition after four-car accident in Wicklow


Lifestyle

Child’s love for Mary Poppins: UK children's Laureate breaks down the iconic nanny's reboot

Stepping out of the shade: Choose colour for this years festive partywear

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 08, 2018

    • 9
    • 15
    • 17
    • 24
    • 41
    • 43
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »