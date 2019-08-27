News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Anger as planning permission granted for 471 apartments at former Chivers site

Anger as planning permission granted for 471 apartments at former Chivers site
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 - 10:59 AM

There is anger in the Coolock area of Dublin that planning permission has been granted for a 471 apartment complex.

An Bord Pleanála gave the go-ahead last week for one of the biggest rent-to-build schemes undertaken to date.

Despite objections from residents and public representatives, the planning authority gave the green light for building to begin at the site of the former Chivers jam factory in Coolock.

According to today's Herald, the proposal was approved under the new fast-track Strategic Housing Development scheme which allows planning applications to by-pass approval by the local authority.

A senior planning inspector had originally described the project as "monolithic" and said it would "set an undesirable precedent" for suburban developments.

A spokesman for An Bord Pleanála said the only option for those seeking to overturn the decision is to launch a judicial review.

READ MORE

'We can effectively eradicate cervical and HPV cancers': Minister to launch HPV vaccine for boys

More on this topic

Housing crisis hinders refugees from moving on with their livesHousing crisis hinders refugees from moving on with their lives

Co-living residents won't have rights under tenancy laws, says developerCo-living residents won't have rights under tenancy laws, says developer

Plans lodged for over 1,400 homes in Dublin and WicklowPlans lodged for over 1,400 homes in Dublin and Wicklow

Appeals board overrules inspector to give go-ahead for 450 build-to-rent apartments In DublinAppeals board overrules inspector to give go-ahead for 450 build-to-rent apartments In Dublin

TOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

'I was bawling crying. I was petrified': Cork woman recalls terror of taxi being attacked by gang'I was bawling crying. I was petrified': Cork woman recalls terror of taxi being attacked by gang

Community hospital facing closureCommunity hospital facing closure

'We can effectively eradicate cervical and HPV cancers': Minister to launch HPV vaccine for boys'We can effectively eradicate cervical and HPV cancers': Minister to launch HPV vaccine for boys

Mountbatten and Narrow Water soldiers’ deaths rememberedMountbatten and Narrow Water soldiers’ deaths remembered


Lifestyle

On your marks, get set, bake!12 things that will definitely happen on this year’s Great British Bake Off – and we can’t wait

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a young woman who is feeling confused after a possible one-night-stand.Ask a counsellor: ‘I slept with a guy at a party – will I ever see him again?’

Unsure which plants to place in the bathroom, lounge or bedroom? Houseplant expert Claire Bishop shares her top tips.Which houseplants work best where – and how should you care for them?

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »