Anger as planning permission granted for 471 apartments at former Chivers site

There is anger in the Coolock area of Dublin that planning permission has been granted for a 471 apartment complex.

An Bord Pleanála gave the go-ahead last week for one of the biggest rent-to-build schemes undertaken to date.

Despite objections from residents and public representatives, the planning authority gave the green light for building to begin at the site of the former Chivers jam factory in Coolock.

According to today's Herald, the proposal was approved under the new fast-track Strategic Housing Development scheme which allows planning applications to by-pass approval by the local authority.

A senior planning inspector had originally described the project as "monolithic" and said it would "set an undesirable precedent" for suburban developments.

A spokesman for An Bord Pleanála said the only option for those seeking to overturn the decision is to launch a judicial review.