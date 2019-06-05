News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Anger after transgender woman who died in Direct Provision buried with no loved ones present

Sylva Tukula
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 05, 2019 - 03:22 PM

The friends of a transgender woman who died in Direct Provision have been left devastated after she was buried without a ceremony or anyone close to her present.

On August 2 last year, Sylva Tukula died at the Great Western Direct Provision centre in Galway.

The Teach Solais LGBT+ Resource Centre says they found out last week that Sylva had been buried by the state at the start of May, despite assurances that they would be told in advance of the arrangements.

"Close friends and colleagues of Sylva were assured by both national and local State representatives that we would be notified once arrangements were made," Teach Solais said in a statement.

"Sadly, we were recently informed that our dear friend was buried by the State at the beginning of May. Members of our community and, especially those close to Sylva, were devastated to hear of her burial with no-one close to her present.

"The fact that Sylva’s burial occurred in the absence of a ceremony, and without attendance, is deeply offensive to everyone close to Sylva, particularly members of the LGBT+ community who lived in the Great Western, who knew her from the Eglinton Direct Provision centres in Galway City and those that met her throughout her life in Galway.

This abhorrent news has left many in shock, with those in the direct provision sites feeling that they will be buried alone thousands of miles away from people they grew up with by the Irish State.

The group's Chairperson Cameron Keighron is calling for an investigation into why this happened.

"We're looking for all relevant authorities who have anything to do with these kind of systems to look and see where their failings were and to put measures in place to ensure that no other group or family or friends have to go through what we've gone through and to ensure that everyone is given the dignity that they deserve, no matter their status in this country," Cameron said.

READ MORE

Independents4Change candidate Mick Wallace elected as MEP for Ireland South

More on this topic

Watchdog received 152 complaints from people in Direct Provision last year

Victims of sex trafficking ‘forced out of Direct Provision’

'A cry for help': Residents protest at Mosney direct provision centre

Asylum seekers going batty for cricket

Direct ProvisionTransgenderLGBTGalwayTOPIC: Direct Provision

More in this Section

Free CPR training available in Cork as Glanmire lifesaver group reaches a milestone

Telling white lies to people with dementia can be acceptable - research

Cork City Hall reports plant vandalism in Tramore Valley Park to gardaí

Ted Cunningham refused more time to appeal failed challenge to legality of €3.4m seizure from his home


Lifestyle

The Big Five: We give ‘Ireland’s Ultimate Bucket List’ challenge series a go

Sherlock Holmes: Combing through the catalogue of the world’s most celebrated crime-stopper

Sick of non-stop scrolling? 6 apps to help fix your phone addiction once and for all

Tribute to a golden voice: NCH to celebrate life of Tenor Frank Patterson

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 01, 2019

    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 10
    • 30
    • 45
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »