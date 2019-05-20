Anastasia Kriegel murder trial sees video of Garda interview with one of accused

The jury at Anastasia Kriegel's murder trial has been shown video footage of interviews given to gardaí by Boy B following his arrest 10 days after Anastasia was first reported missing.

He told gardaí in the interview in May 2018 that he only called for the schoolgirl after his co-accused, Boy A, had pleaded with him to do so, saying: "At last, I agreed.".

The accused, who are both 14, cannot be named because they are minors. They have each pleaded not guilty to murdering the 14-year-old Kildare schoolgirl at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on May 14 last year. Boy A is further charged with the 14-year-old’s aggravated sexual assault in a manner that involved serious violence to her. He has pleaded not guilty to that count.

Inspector Damien Gannon told Mr Grehan that Boy B came to Finglas Garda Station where he was arrested at 8.02am on May 24, 2018, on suspicion of Ana's murder.

Sgt Patrick Duggan told Mr Grehan that no other prisoners were to be taken to the station that day and a room was set up on the second floor for the interviews. Bedding was also provided for the boy and his mother and he was not kept in the cell area.

"It was quite comfortable," Sgt Duggan said.

Before the jury was shown the videos Justice Paul McDermott told them: "It's not an endurance test. If there is a problem and your attention is being strained by what you are being asked to do please indicate it to me and I will give you a break."

Gardaí began the interview by explaining to Boy B that anything he says will be taken down and can be used in evidence. They explained to him that he had been arrested because there was a suspicion he was involved in Ana's murder. Boy B explained his arrest, saying it is, "when you are detained for something you did or might have done." Murder, he said, is "when someone was killed."

He explained good and bad by saying: "Good would be giving a homeless man money. Bad would be taking money from a homeless man."

He described the difference between truth and lies saying: "The truth would be, if you did something bad and you told the truth you would tell what happened exactly but if you tell a lie it is a fake story or that you weren't there or you weren't present."

Gardaí then showed him an aerial photograph, which Boy B described as a "photograph taken from the sky". On it, he marked several areas of interest including Ana's house, the area in the park where he met Boy A on the evening of Ana's disappearance and a water tap behind some changing rooms where he stopped to take a drink and rest for five minutes.

He also pointed out an abandoned house which he said he had seen once before while "exploring". He said one of his friends wanted to show him something and on the way he saw the abandoned house. With him on that occasion were Boy A and two other boys.

Gardaí explained to him that they wanted to hear what happened on May 14 from him, not his mother or solicitor who were also present. They added: "This is your opportunity to tell the truth, ok. I know it's over a week now, it's 10 days but as best you can I need you to try really hard to do this."

He said he woke up, put on his clothes, had breakfast and brushed his teeth. His friend called and they walked to school together, calling for two other friends along the way.

He remembered he had English and Geography classes in the morning but couldn't remember which classes came after that. He went home that evening with a friend.

He changed his clothes and went to the bathroom at around 4pm. While he was in the bathroom Boy A called. At about 4.20pm he left the bathroom.

He went with Boy A to Boy B's bedroom for a "chat" and Boy A asked Boy B to call to Ana's house. He said: "At first I said, 'no'. But then he started saying, 'please, please, please'. At last, I agreed."

At around 4.30pm he went outside to sweep the path in the garden and completed his chore at about 4.45pm. He was chatting with Boy A as he swept.

Boy B then put on a grey hoodie and went out wearing black Adidas bottoms and blue Nike shoes. "You like the brands, don't you?" one of the gardaí said. He left the house at about 4.55pm to call to Ana's.

The jury of eight men and four women will continue hearing the interview tomorrow in front of Justice Paul McDermott.