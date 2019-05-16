Ana Kriegel trial hears accused searched online for 'abandoned places in Lucan'

The Ana Kriegel trial has heard that internet searches relating to "abandoned places in Lucan" were found on the phone of a boy accused of murdering and sexually assaulting her.

He is one of two boys on trial for murdering the 14-year-old schoolgirl, whose body was found in a derelict farmhouse in Lucan last May.

The accused, who are 14, cannot be named because they are minors. They have each pleaded not guilty to murdering the 14-year-old Kildare schoolgirl at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on May 14 last year.

Boy A is further charged with the 14-year-old’s aggravated sexual assault in a manner that involved serious violence to her. He has pleaded not guilty to that count also.

Following his arrest, the court heard yesterday that when it was put to Boy A that her blood was found on his boots, he asked gardaí if they were joking.

During a later interview, Garda Thomas Doyle said he put it to Boy A that an analysis of his iPhone revealed a Safari internet search from February 14 last for "15 Most Gruesome Torture Methods in History".

The jury heard searches for "abandoned places in Lucan" were also found during a forensic analysis of the same phone.

Boy A was also presented with part of a statement made that day by his co-accused, Boy B, and when asked if he had any additions or clarifications to make to his own statement, he accused the other boy of lying.