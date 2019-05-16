NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Ana Kriegel trial hears accused searched online for 'abandoned places in Lucan'

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 16, 2019 - 12:39 PM

The Ana Kriegel trial has heard that internet searches relating to "abandoned places in Lucan" were found on the phone of a boy accused of murdering and sexually assaulting her.

He is one of two boys on trial for murdering the 14-year-old schoolgirl, whose body was found in a derelict farmhouse in Lucan last May.

The accused, who are 14, cannot be named because they are minors. They have each pleaded not guilty to murdering the 14-year-old Kildare schoolgirl at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on May 14 last year.

Boy A is further charged with the 14-year-old’s aggravated sexual assault in a manner that involved serious violence to her. He has pleaded not guilty to that count also.

Following his arrest, the court heard yesterday that when it was put to Boy A that her blood was found on his boots, he asked gardaí if they were joking.

During a later interview, Garda Thomas Doyle said he put it to Boy A that an analysis of his iPhone revealed a Safari internet search from February 14 last for "15 Most Gruesome Torture Methods in History".

The jury heard searches for "abandoned places in Lucan" were also found during a forensic analysis of the same phone.

Boy A was also presented with part of a statement made that day by his co-accused, Boy B, and when asked if he had any additions or clarifications to make to his own statement, he accused the other boy of lying.

