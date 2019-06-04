News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Ana Kriegel trial: Boy B looked 'surprised' when gardaí called to their home, father tells court

Ana Kriegel
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 04, 2019 - 01:00 PM

The father of one of the boys accused of murdering Anastasia Kriegel said his son looked “surprised” when gardaí first called to their home, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Boy B and another 14-year-old deny murdering the schoolgirl at a derelict farmhouse in Dublin on May 14 last year.

The prosecution believes Boy B lured Ana Kriegel from her house in Leixlip, Co Kildare knowing what was to happen to her. His co-accused, Boy A, is accused of violently sexually assaulting and murdering Ana. He has pleaded not guilty to that count also.

During his evidence today, Boy B’s father said his son looked “surprised” when gardaí called to their home the night she went missing.

He said he stood behind his mother while she spoke to them.

During a walkthrough of the park where Boy B initially said he had last seen Ana, his father said he felt he wasn't fully open and that he was afraid of saying something.

The jury has already heard that he claimed he saw Boy A attacking Ana in an abandoned house near the park.

When he asked him why he told lies, Boy B’s father said he told him he was afraid of Boy A.

Under cross-examination, he described his son as “very naive and immature like a child” and he said he thought he would be punished by Boy A, that he would find him and beat him up.

READ MORE

Judiciary ‘letting the whole country down’ in way it handles compensation cases says Supermac’s founder

More on this topic

Ana Kriegel trial: One of accused boys told friend that Boy A was 'trying to set him up', court hears

Ana Kriegel trial: Gardaí found copy book with 'satanic pledge drawing' in Boy B's home

Ana Kriegel murder trial hears Boy B claimed Boy A told him he wanted to kill Ana

Boy B told gardaí he ran away when he realised Boy A 'was raping' Ana Kriegel, jury hears

CourtTOPIC: Anastasia Kriegel

More in this Section

Judiciary ‘letting the whole country down’ in way it handles compensation cases says Supermac’s founder

Dublin the 14th most congested city in the world, study shows

Status yellow rainfall warning in place for 11 counties

Ireland South recount to get underway this morning


Lifestyle

This is how to tackle dinner if you’re vegan and travelling – according to BOSH!

Pest-free zone: How to rid you home of ants, wasps, roaches and moths this summer

Ask a counsellor: ‘My dad’s always been a closed book – how can I get him to talk about his health?’

5 cool European cities where you can take the heat this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 01, 2019

    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 10
    • 30
    • 45
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »