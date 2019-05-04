Ana Kriegel reporting restriction order lifted

An order restricting the reporting of evidence in the trial of two boys charged with the murder of schoolgirl Ana Kriegel has been lifted for all but one publisher.

It comes after Mr Justice Paul McDermott ordered a temporary ban on media outlets telling jurors that he was restricting the publication of evidence as a matter of law.

All other media outlets will now be able continue to report on the trial as a result of the variation.

The decision follows a sitting of the Central Criminal Court yesterday evening.

Speaking to the jury yesterday morning, Mr Justice McDermott apologised for a delay in proceedings after an issue arose in the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

“There has been considerable media coverage of this case and none of that is relevant to your deliberations, it’s irrelevant and you must ignore it,” he said.

“It’s my duty to maintain the integrity of this process.

“I want to remind you that your verdict to decide the matter is in relation to exclusively what you hear here.”

Mr Justice McDermott repeated any decision the jury reached must be in accordance with evidence heard in court “and nothing more”.

In evidence yesterday, a dog walker told the trial that he saw a schoolboy ‘make a beeline’ for the abandoned farmhouse where she’s alleged to have been murdered half an hour later.

Gerard Redmond was giving evidence to the Central Criminal Court yesterday.The accused, who are both 14, cannot be named because they are minors. They have each pleaded not guilty to murdering Anastasia at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on May 14, 2018.

The trial will continue on Tuesday.