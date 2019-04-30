Ana Kriegel murder trial: Prosecution says case against first boy relies on 'compelling' forensic evidence

The prosecuting barrister in the trial of two teenage boys accused of murdering Ana Kriegel has opened his case to the jury.

The 14-year-old schoolgirl’s naked body was found in a derelict building in Lucan, Dublin last May.

Prosecuting barrister Brendan Grehan said that on the afternoon of Thursday May 17 last, gardaí found Ana Kriegel’s body in an empty farmhouse called Glenwood House. She had been missing for four days.

She was naked except for her socks and a ligature or tie around her neck which was made from builders' tape.

He said she had obvious head injuries and her damaged clothes were scattered around the room.

It is the prosecution’s case that one of the boys lured her from her house to meet the other boy who then violently sexually assaulted and murdered her.

Mr Grehan said the case against the first boy relies on compelling forensic evidence linking him to Ana Kriegel and the crime scene.

In addition, he said it will be alleged that various items found in his home will also connect him to the murder, including a backpack containing gloves, knee pads, shin guards and a homemade zombie mask.

Both boys deny the charges.