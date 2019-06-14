News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ana Kriegel murder trial jury asks for DVDs of Boy B's garda interviews

Anastasia Kriegel.
By Eoin Reynolds
Friday, June 14, 2019 - 12:39 PM

The jury in the trial of two boys accused of murdering Kildare schoolgirl Anastasia Kriegel has asked for DVDs of the second accused's garda interviews.

The eight men and four women have been considering their verdicts for more than seven hours following a trial that began on April 30.

This morning the foreman of the jury passed a note to Justice Paul McDermott requesting seven discs containing videos of the interviews Boy B gave to gardaí in May and July, 2018.

Yesterday, the jury asked for exhibits including a pair of gloves the prosecution has alleged were worn by Boy A during the alleged assault on Ana and a stick found at the scene that a forensic scientist said had blood matching that of Ana's on it.

The accused, who are both 14, cannot be named because they are minors. They have each pleaded not guilty to murdering the 14-year-old Kildare schoolgirl at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on 14th May last year.

Boy A is further charged with Ana's aggravated sexual assault in a manner that involved serious violence to her. He has pleaded not guilty to that count also.

