Ana Kriegel murder trial: Court hears boy had injuries consistent with blunt force trauma

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 07, 2019 - 12:33 PM

The doctor of a boy accused of murdering Ana Kriegel has told his trial he presented with injuries which he claimed were suffered during an assault.

The boy is one of two teenage boys who deny murdering the 14-year-old schoolgirl in Dublin last May.

A GP told the jury that he examined the boy in his clinic on May 16 last year, two days after Ana went missing.

He said he told him he was assaulted in a random attack by two young men two days earlier.

He told the doctor he had been grabbed from behind and taken to the ground.

He said he had been kicked and punched and managed to fight one of them off.

He said they both then ran away.

The doctor said he had injuries to his chest, knee and wrist that were consistent with blunt force trauma.

The ranger at St. Catherine’s Park near Ana’s home in Leixlip said he was in his hut on the evening of May 14 last when a man came to him and complained his son had been jumped down at the woods.

When he approached the boy, who was sitting in a jeep outside, he said he did not get much of a response when he asked him what happened.

He said he had blood on his face and fingers and looked like a "rabbit caught in headlights".

He also said he noticed his hands were "shaking".

Witness says he saw a boy making 'beeline' for alleged murder scene on evening Ana Kriegel went missing, court hears

Latest: Judge lifts order banning reporting in Ana Kriegel murder trial for all but one publisher

Jury shown CCTV of Anastasia Kriegel's last known movements

Sergeant tells court he saw 'look' between accused boys when asked where they last saw Ana Kriegel

