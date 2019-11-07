News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
An Post to secure €100m contract for Department cash payment services

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, November 07, 2019 - 08:23 AM

An Post is set to secure a €100m contract from the Department of Social Protection.

The company has been selected as the preferred bidder for the new cash payment services contract.

The agreement will run from January 1, 2020, until the end of the following year.

It means An Post will continue to process social-welfare for at least another two years.

“In 2018, almost 31 million payments – or 40% of all payments by the Department - were paid in cash through An Post’s network of post offices reaching into local communities throughout the entire country," said Regina Doherty, the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

"Once the new contract is signed, the arrangements currently in place will remain unchanged for everyone who has chosen to receive their welfare payment through An Post.”

Debbie Byrne MD of An Post Retails added:

“An Post welcomes the certainty provided by the latest announcement which will come as good news to Postmasters and our customers.

"Cash payments to the Department’s clients, which include pensions and Child Benefit, are an important element of the business of post offices and a clear example of the value of the post office network in delivering government services to local communities.

