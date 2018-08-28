An Post publishes locations of 159 closing post offices

Marita Moloney

An Post has published the locations of 159 post offices which are set to close under its consolidation plans.

The postal service says that the serving postmasters will retire and the business from these offices will be transferred to neighbouring post offices.

16 offices have already closed under an agreement which was reached between An Post and the Irish Postmasters’ Union and which is underpinned by its plan 'A New Vision for the Future of the Post Office Services in Ireland'.

The remaining 960 offices are set to benefit from investment and consolidation, including enhanced services and products, new opening hours and a package aimed at improving services for customers, according to An Post.

The company says this will "drive customer footfall and attracting a wider demographic to ensure that the post office is not just wanted by communities but is indeed relevant and actually used by all".

Debbie Byrne, Managing Director of An Post Retail, thanked the postmasters who have chosen to retire for their great service.

She also said that "painstaking work" has been done "to produce a network plan which actively supports the future of rural Ireland".

"We are committed to ensuring a vibrant network for all our customers through investment and the expansion of e-commerce, financial and government services to drive usage and relevancy of the post office in today’s changing environment," she said.

"We fully acknowledge that this process will be difficult for some customers and communities but the end result will be a strengthened, viable post office network serving the needs of our country for the future.’’

Details of An Post’s decisions on future local post office services, including Social Welfare payment arrangements, will be posted in each of the listed offices within the next two weeks.

Below is the full list of closing Post Offices, which is also available here.