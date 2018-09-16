Home»Breaking News»ireland

An Post pledges to eliminate carbon emissions within a decade

Sunday, September 16, 2018 - 02:12 PM

An Post has announced ambitious new plans to eliminate carbon emissions from all its letter and parcels operations within a decade.

Delivery staff from left, Conor Farrelly, Frank Quigley, Evan Walsh and Ger Stapleton with their new fleet

In phase one of the 'Eco Plan', a new fleet of electric post vans and delivery tricycles will deliver zero carbon emissions in Dublin's City Centre, between the Grand Canal on the city’s south side and the Royal canal on north side, by the end of next year.

An Post Eco also pledges zero emission deliveries in other cities including Cork, Galway, Kilkenny and Waterford by the end of 2020, and the provision of public electric vehicle charging points at An Post sites.

Garrett Bridgeman, Managing Director of An Post Mails and Parcels said: “An Post Eco is our plan to eliminate carbon emissions across our network and our operations over the next decade as we take real action around our responsibility to our communities and to our environment.

"We are working with Government and various agencies to be a leader towards zero emissions.

Replacing our urban fleet with electric vans and delivery tricycles is the first step while we set about changing the way we do things to reach zero emissions.

“An Post is investing €250,000 and saving 100 tonnes of CO2 in this initial phase with staff using the latest electric vans and tricycles for delivering to customers at all 40,000 private and business addresses between Dublin’s canals," he said.

