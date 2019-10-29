News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

An Post launches mobile data sharing initiative for the homeless

An Post launches mobile data sharing initiative for the homeless
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - 03:38 PM

Joe McKeever is somebody who will benefit from a mobile data-sharing initiative from An Post to keep Ireland's homeless connected.

Called The Shared Network it will be available to people who are homeless or living in temporary emergency accommodation through charities working in the area of homelessness.

An Post is donating an initial 18,000GB of data from its mobile network across 2,000 SIM cards to Dublin Simon Community, Focus Ireland, Peter McVerry Trust, St Vincent De Paul and Merchants Quay Ireland.

“I became homeless, mostly through drug addiction and misbehaving,” said Joe, 20, from Bray, Co Wicklow.

“I have been homeless on and off since I was 15 years old. I was in care but over the last two years, I have been sofa-surfing in between being on the street and staying in hostels.

“I had not talked to my father for five years but I saw him last week and he shook my hand and said he was sorry. I talk to my Ma. I talk to most of my family. “

Joe has been helped by a key worker at Merchants Quay Ireland and is now working towards being drug-free. “Addiction is a very bad road to be on and I would give anything to get off it,” he said.

Joe has a mobile phone and he relies on it to help him find a hostel at night. “I would be lost without my mobile phone; I would also be very lonely.”

Director of advocacy, communications and research at Focus Ireland, Mike Allen, said the data would be mainly used by families they worked with to find a new home.

“Finding a home is very time consuming and all the available property is on the web,” he said.

Earlier this year, An Post launched Address Point for people who are homeless or living in temporary accommodation.

People registering for the service are given an address where the post office is located but it does not state that it is a post office.

Mr Allen said Address Point had helped homeless people to apply for jobs and engage in “officialdom”.

An Post is also donating every €19 booklet of 20 Christmas stamps sold to a special fund that will be shared among the homeless charities.

Based on anticipated sales, An Post expects the donation to homeless charities this year to be at least €150,000.

“I think they (An Post) are one of the leading organisations who are trying to think through how the services they run can make a social contribution,” said Mr Allen.

Managing director of retail at An Post, Debbie Byrne, said they wanted to be a force for good, wherever possible.

"We have the expertise and the national reach to make a real difference, she said.

An Post customers can also donate data to The Shared Network

    The five charities are:
  • Dublin Simon Community
  • Focus Ireland
  • Peter McVerry Trust
  • St Vincent De Paul
  • Merchants Quay Ireland

More on this topic

Dublin city soup kitchen founder says homeless crisis ‘like social cleansing’Dublin city soup kitchen founder says homeless crisis ‘like social cleansing’

An Post launches mobile data sharing initiative for the homelessAn Post launches mobile data sharing initiative for the homeless

Homeless charity outlines rise in numbers using its services in 2019Homeless charity outlines rise in numbers using its services in 2019

Night cafe shelter sees record demandNight cafe shelter sees record demand


TOPIC: Homelessness

More in this Section

Retail outlet in East Cork would have 'negligible impact' on city trading, study suggestsRetail outlet in East Cork would have 'negligible impact' on city trading, study suggests

Campaigner Stephen Teap hits out at Harris for 'exploiting' patient representativesCampaigner Stephen Teap hits out at Harris for 'exploiting' patient representatives

Sinn Féin TD has car burned out at his home in apparent arson attackSinn Féin TD has car burned out at his home in apparent arson attack

Prince Albert of Monaco assisting in Cork Yacht Club anniversary celebrationsPrince Albert of Monaco assisting in Cork Yacht Club anniversary celebrations


Lifestyle

First performed in Wexford in 1965, the return of Don Quichotte was well worth waiting for, writes Cathy Desmond.Review: Return of Don Quichotte to Wexford worth the wait

She spent a year living in a car while trying to break into the music industry and is now the hottest ticket in showbusiness. Where did this creative powerhouse, who doesn’t conform to celebrity norms, come from, asks Suzanne Harrington.Sorry Beyonce, make way for a new queen - It’s Lizzo time

With a female 007 on the cards and women refereeing men’s professional soccer matches for the first time, 2019 could prove to be the tipping point year for gender equality.The female trailblazers breaking down barriers

As part of our Made in Munster series, we are talking to local firms devoted to helping individuals and families make the best of their finances, writes Gráinne McGuinness.Made in Munster: Three months, three steps to a financial reboot

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »