An Post launches mobile data sharing initiative for the homeless

An Post has launched 'The Shared Network', the first mobile data sharing initiative created for people who are homeless or living in temporary accommodation across the country.
The Shared Network will give more reliable communication and connection for the homeless community who have phones, but cannot afford data all the time, by donating data from An Post’s mobile network and redistributing it to Ireland’s homeless.
An Post is donating 18,000GB of data across 2,000 SIM cards to five national charities to distribute to their clients and they hope it can continue throughout 2020.
Joined by charities and service providers at Dublin’s Capuchin Day Centre to announce the initiative, Managing Director of Retail at An Post, Debbie Byrne, said: “The Shared Network is the second initiative from An Post to raise awareness about the issue of homelessness and to offer practical support to Ireland's homeless community.
"The Shared Network facilitates more reliable communication and connection with essential services. In an age where connectivity is key, those without online access can feel increasingly isolated and left behind.
"As a major Irish company with world-class expertise and a deeply connected, community-conscious body of staff, our purpose is to be a force for good, wherever we can. We have the expertise and the national reach to make a real difference.
New and existing An Post customers can donate data to The Shared Network.
Pat Dennighan, CEO, Focus Ireland said: “The Shared Network will make a real difference to people’s lives. From keeping in touch with family to searching the web for a new home to rent, it is a practical initiative that will make a real difference.”
Ms Byrne also announced that An Post is giving a donation from every €19 booklet of 20 Christmas stamps to make up a special fund that will be shared among charities around the country working with people who are homeless or in temporary accommodation.
They expect to donate a minimum of €150,000 to homeless charities.