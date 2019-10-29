News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
An Post launches mobile data sharing initiative for the homeless

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - 12:31 PM

An Post has launched 'The Shared Network', the first mobile data sharing initiative created for people who are homeless or living in temporary accommodation across the country.

The Shared Network will give more reliable communication and connection for the homeless community who have phones, but cannot afford data all the time, by donating data from An Post’s mobile network and redistributing it to Ireland’s homeless.

An Post is donating 18,000GB of data across 2,000 SIM cards to five national charities to distribute to their clients and they hope it can continue throughout 2020.

    The five charities are:

  • Dublin Simon Community

  • Focus Ireland

  • Peter McVerry Trust

  • St Vincent De Paul

  • Merchants Quay Ireland

Joined by charities and service providers at Dublin’s Capuchin Day Centre to announce the initiative, Managing Director of Retail at An Post, Debbie Byrne, said: “The Shared Network is the second initiative from An Post to raise awareness about the issue of homelessness and to offer practical support to Ireland's homeless community.

"The Shared Network facilitates more reliable communication and connection with essential services. In an age where connectivity is key, those without online access can feel increasingly isolated and left behind.

"As a major Irish company with world-class expertise and a deeply connected, community-conscious body of staff, our purpose is to be a force for good, wherever we can. We have the expertise and the national reach to make a real difference.

    The Shared Network will be powered by:

  • an initial transfer of 18,000GB of data from An Post Mobile.

  • Consumers can play their part too, as An Post has committed to add 1GB of data to their donation for every new customer that joins the An Post Mobile network until the end of 2020.

  • Existing An Post Mobile customers can donate to The Shared Network when they top up.

  • An Post will also match all data donations received by the end of March 2020 with a minimum donation of a further 18,000GB of data guaranteed.

New and existing An Post customers can donate data to The Shared Network.

Pat Dennighan, CEO, Focus Ireland said: “The Shared Network will make a real difference to people’s lives. From keeping in touch with family to searching the web for a new home to rent, it is a practical initiative that will make a real difference.”

Ms Byrne also announced that An Post is giving a donation from every €19 booklet of 20 Christmas stamps to make up a special fund that will be shared among charities around the country working with people who are homeless or in temporary accommodation.

They expect to donate a minimum of €150,000 to homeless charities.

