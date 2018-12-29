NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

An Post deliver over 100,000 parcels over Christmas season

Saturday, December 29, 2018 - 07:38 AM
By Digital Desk staff

An Post says this Christmas was their busiest ever for parcel deliveries.

Over 100,000 parcels were delivered each day - up 50% compared to this time last year.

The company says the rise in online shopping played a major part.

An Post's Mails and Parcels Managing Director Garrett Bridgeman says the demand wasn't something they anticipated:

"It has been our busiest Christmas period ever with our parcel volumes up over 50% on last year. With some retailers, it has been up over 70% over last year," he said.

"(It) really exceeded all forecasts," he added.


KEYWORDS

An PostChristmas ShoppingMail

Related Articles

200 jobs at risk in Cork if An Post closes Mail Centre

An Post launch 'In-Flight' delivery options ahead of busy Christmas period

A process from another time - It’s time to bin junk mail

Late Late Toy Show and Brussels sprouts: This year's Christmas stamps revealed

More in this Section

Taoiseach wants cost of running National Children's Hospital benchmarked against similar facilities worldwide

Donegal Gardaí believe separate assaults that left two men in hospital 'may be linked'

Almost €1m collected by two winners of Christmas EuroMillions prizes

Cork hospital one of four to have license 'endorsed' by mental health watchdog over standards


Lifestyle

How was it for you? Marjorie Brennan looks back on 2018

Party looks that have us all bewitched

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 26, 2018

    • 1
    • 2
    • 30
    • 41
    • 42
    • 43
    • 25

Full Lotto draw results »