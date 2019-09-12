News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

An Post contacted Data Protection Commissioner over Cork data breach

An Post contacted Data Protection Commissioner over Cork data breach
By Joe Leogue

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, September 12, 2019 - 02:26 PM

An Post says it has contacted the Data Protection Commissioner following a breach involving 250 of its customers in Cork.

The Douglas Post Office, located in the Douglas Village shopping centre, has been closed since the fire on August 31 and was a collection point for those who use An Post’s AddressPal service, which allows customers to order items online that require a US or UK delivery address.

However an email informing AddressPal customers that the service for Douglas has now been transferred to Blackrock Post Office breached data protection law, and an Post emailed all affected within hours to apologise.

“Unfortunately, your email address, together with 249 other email addresses, was mistakenly included in the “to” field rather than the “bcc” field in the email.

This means that your email address was disclosed to 249 other recipients and their email address was disclosed to you.

“An Post apologises unreservedly for this error. This is a data breach and is being reported to the Data Protection Commission. Action has been taken to prevent reoccurrence,” it said.

The correspondence also asks the recipient to delete the original email and any copies of it.

READ MORE

Boris Johnson puts price on Irish Sea bridge proposal

More on this topic

Enhanced severance offered to Little Island mail staffEnhanced severance offered to Little Island mail staff

Hundreds protest in Cork city against closure of An Post mail centreHundreds protest in Cork city against closure of An Post mail centre

Cork Mail Centre staff feel 'betrayed' by decision to close facilityCork Mail Centre staff feel 'betrayed' by decision to close facility

Group vows to fight Cork mail centre closureGroup vows to fight Cork mail centre closure


TOPIC: An Post

More in this Section

TD admits Galway direct provision meeting had 'some very troubling comments'TD admits Galway direct provision meeting had 'some very troubling comments'

Debris falls from building on Cork's St Patrick's StDebris falls from building on Cork's St Patrick's St

Residential property prices have risen 85% since 2013; Dublin by 94%Residential property prices have risen 85% since 2013; Dublin by 94%

Gardaí in Cork murder probe charge man with trespassing to commit an assaultGardaí in Cork murder probe charge man with trespassing to commit an assault


Lifestyle

Experts predict how technology will transform our holidays.This is what hotel rooms could look like in the future

A big part of parenting school-aged kids is getting them to and from all the extra activities they do outside of school. It can be manic, most definitely time consuming and in many cases, pretty expensive.Mum's the Word: ‘Swimming has to stay in my opinion, plus, Joan really loves it’

In last week’s article I wrote about the urgent need for parents to teach their children how to cope with adversity so that they can successfully manage many of the challenges they will face over the course of their life.Learning Points: Taking a risk is worth it to build child’s resilience

Gaff E is was born in Brisbane, Australia, but is based in Berlin, and is in Cork this week for the Sounds From A Safe Harbour Festival.A Question of Taste: Musician Gaff E

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 15
  • 24
  • 33
  • 41
  • 42
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »