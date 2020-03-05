An Post closing Cork mail centres in major change of operations

An Post is considering the closure of some of its suburban delivery offices in Cork as part of a major reconfiguration of operations which includes the closure of its large mails centre in Little Island within weeks.

The firm announced its controversial plan last year to close the Cork Mails Centre (CMC) - a decision taken following an 18-month review of various options.

The company confirmed that the CMC will close at the end of this month.

“This closure took place in the context of falling letter volumes and a radical change in the nature of our business with the growth of ecommerce and online shopping,” a spokesman said.

But it has now emerged that some of the company’s suburban depots, including Churchfield and Togher, may be closed, with staff transferring to the CMC facility.

“The closure of the CMC requires An Post to re-engineer our mails infrastructure in the region which traditionally centred around the former CMC building,” the spokesman said.

“Part of that work may involve gathering some of our Cork delivery offices at a shared location.

“The possible use of the soon-to-be vacant CMC building is one of the options open to An Post.

No decision will be taken without the involvement and co-operation of our trade unions and in the best interest of customers and staff.

Sinn Fein Cllr Mick Nugent said he was concerned about the implications such closures could have on the terms and conditions of staff based at the depots, as well as the impact such closures might have on customers.

“We could have a situation where customers who aren’t at home when a delivery arrives facing a trek to Little Island to collect their letters or parcels,” he said.

And that’’s for those with transport. What about those who don’’t have transport?

Cork North Central Solidarity TD Mick Barry said closing the suburban depots would be a “backward step” for An Post staff and customers.

“When the closure of the Mail Centre was announced last summer, An Post told us that sale or rent of the Little Island premises was a big part of the overall plan,” he said.

“Now we are being told that something very different may be on the agenda.

This all goes to show that the plan to shut the Mail Centre has been poorly thought out.

“The Mail Centre should be kept open, the jobs there should be maintained and the An Post delivery offices should stay in Churchfield and Togher.

“An Post clearly has to switch from a letter delivery company which does parcels to a parcels delivery company which does letters but that can all be done without closing the Mail Centre and relocating the delivery offices.”