News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

An Post bring in Covid-19 measures for anyone who can't go to a post office

An Post bring in Covid-19 measures for anyone who can't go to a post office
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, March 18, 2020 - 03:05 PM

Post offices will open early on Friday, at 8am, to allow older people to collect their social welfare payments.

Social distancing measures are also in place at each outlet.

Head of Communications at An Post, Anna McHugh said there are special arrangements for those who cannot make it in person to a post office.

Ms McHugh said: "They can nominate a temporary agent to collect on their behalf if they don't want to visit the post office.

"There is special form they can pick up at the post office, or have someone pick it up for them and sign.

"And with the correct documentation that can be put in place very quickly, we are working very closely with the Department of Social Protection on that."

The form can also be downloaded.

READ MORE

Ryanair to ground 80% of flights from midnight; Most flights grounded from next week

More on this topic

Letter to the Editor: Mandatory isolation is an absolute requirementLetter to the Editor: Mandatory isolation is an absolute requirement

NHS doctor who fought Ebola says UK government ‘ignoring’ lessons on testingNHS doctor who fought Ebola says UK government ‘ignoring’ lessons on testing

Feed The Heroes campaign gets 'incredible' responseFeed The Heroes campaign gets 'incredible' response

DCU to allow students stay in their accommodation during Covid-19 outbreakDCU to allow students stay in their accommodation during Covid-19 outbreak


An PostcoronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Coronavirus