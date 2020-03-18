An Post bring in Covid-19 measures for anyone who can't go to a post office

Post offices will open early on Friday, at 8am, to allow older people to collect their social welfare payments.

Social distancing measures are also in place at each outlet.

Head of Communications at An Post, Anna McHugh said there are special arrangements for those who cannot make it in person to a post office.

Ms McHugh said: "They can nominate a temporary agent to collect on their behalf if they don't want to visit the post office.

"There is special form they can pick up at the post office, or have someone pick it up for them and sign.

"And with the correct documentation that can be put in place very quickly, we are working very closely with the Department of Social Protection on that."

The form can also be downloaded.